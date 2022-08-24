SACKETS HARBOR — Brew York Fest will once again call Sackets Harbor home this weekend, with the sixth annual event starting at noon Saturday on the Madison Barracks Polo Fields and continuing until 10 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit north country volunteer firefighters and EMTs. Proceeds from Brew York “ROCC” Wear/Apparel will benefit local north country kids and their families battling childhood cancer.
The all-ages event will feature beer and wine vendors, free tastings, food trucks, a cornhole tournament, a kids zone, and craft vendors with a full day of live music featuring local, regional and national acts.
Free tastings will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. for ticket holders 21 and older, and beverage trucks will be on-site for purchases.
Headliners of the event are Blacktop Mojo and Harrison B, with performances from The Old Main, Our Common Roots, Ransom, Desorder, The Rollin’ Rust, The New Paris, Bryan Syrell and “On The Fly” taking place throughout the day. A post-show dance party is set to take place near the main stage.
Breweries and wineries from across the north country will be vending at the event, along with various food trucks.
Participating breweries and wineries include Other half, Buried Acorn, Grow, Underground Beer Lab, Big Ditch, Heritage Hill, Garland City, Ithaca, Wood Boat, 1812, Flashback, Tug Hill Estates and more. Food trucks in attendance will be Elm Street Tacos, Good Eaton’s BBQ, NYP Pizza, Mr. Mike’s Seafood, Whistle Wagon, Jodi’s Dairy Bar and Waffle Overload.
The kids zone will include bounce houses, games, glitter tattoos, fairy hair and more. ATMs will be available as this is a cash-only festival.
Tickets are available online, at Bottlecaps Beverage Center & Garland City Beer Works, and the day of the event at bit.ly/3dIMpfY.
