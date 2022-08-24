Brew York benefit hitting Sackets Harbor Saturday

Festivalgoers dance during The Old Main’s set in July 2019 at the Brew York Music Festival at Maggie’s on the River in Watertown. This year’s event, which also features The Old Main, is Saturday in Sackets Harbor. Watertown Daily Times

SACKETS HARBOR — Brew York Fest will once again call Sackets Harbor home this weekend, with the sixth annual event starting at noon Saturday on the Madison Barracks Polo Fields and continuing until 10 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit north country volunteer firefighters and EMTs. Proceeds from Brew York “ROCC” Wear/Apparel will benefit local north country kids and their families battling childhood cancer.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.