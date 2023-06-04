BROWNVILLE — People flocked to the center of Brownville on Saturday for day two of the annual General Brown Weekend celebration and events.
“It’s great to come to this annual event to see people you used to know,” attendee Robert J. Dorr said.
Behind American Legion Post 588 was a classic and collector car cruise-in as part of a scholarship fundraiser in memory of Brittany Walroth.
Up the hill at Brown Mansion, vendors sold their wares, and people enjoyed music, food, games, and other amusements.
“This is an unofficial kick-off to summer,” Daniel J. Connor, president of the General Brown Weekend committee said. “Do what you can for the community. We have fun with it. This is one way we build our community up and showcase our pride in this area, especially our close connection with Fort Drum and our military population.”
The famous General Brown Weekend parade was held in the evening, starting at Brownville-Glen Park Elementary School and concluding at the Brownville United Methodist Church. Thousands were in attendance. As the sun set, fireworks lit the sky.
This year’s event T-shirt design stemmed from a creative contest idea partnering visual communication students at Jefferson-Lewis BOCES with The Whimsical Pig to design and create official apparel for the event. High school senior Matthew Ward, Sackets Harbor, won the design contest and learned the screen printing process.
“This is our big charity event of the year,” Avery L. Carman of The Whimsical Pig said. “We are happy to work with the committee to support the community and youth programs.”
Mr. Connor, Shawn Herron, Nick Brenon, Tom Barker, Cheri Connor, Caden Crosby, Jenna Ebbrecht, Steve Falk, Kathy Mitchell, and Brownville Mayor Patrick Connor led this year’s General Brown Weekend.
Paul R. Locy was the 2023 grand marshal for the 44th annual General Brown Weekend parade. Mr. Locy has been a supporter of the weekend events for several years.
Funds from the weekend events will benefit youth-based programs, including Scouts BSA, Girl Scouts, Toys for Tots, General Brown Performing Arts Club, and more.
