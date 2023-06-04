BROWNVILLE — People flocked to the center of Brownville on Saturday for day two of the annual General Brown Weekend celebration and events.

“It’s great to come to this annual event to see people you used to know,” attendee Robert J. Dorr said.

Brownville starts summer season at weekend gala

Classic and collectors cars were showcased at the twelfth annual Brittany Walroth Memorial Scholarship Cruise-In held Saturday during General Brown Weekend events. Kathy Taber-Montgomery/Watertown Daily Times
Performers like Joey Martin entertained attendees of General Brown Weekend on Saturday near Brown Mansion. Kathy Taber-Montgomery/Watertown Daily Times
The 44th annual General Brown Weekend parade took place on Saturday. Kathy Taber-Montgomery/Watertown Daily Times
High school senior Matthew Ward of Sackets Harbor created this year’s General Brown Weekend official T-shirt design. The Whimsical Pig produced the shirts. Kathy Taber-Montgomery/Watertown Daily Times
Paul R. Locy, the grand marshal, awaits his turn in line at the 44th annual General Brown Weekend parade on Saturday. Kathy Taber-Montgomery/Watertown Daily Times
People of all ages flocked to the carnival games and rides near Brown Mansion as part of the General Brown Weekend on Saturday. Kathy Taber-Montgomery/Watertown Daily Times
