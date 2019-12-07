Brownville United Methodist Church Memory and Honor Names
Anna Adams
Marge Adams
Iola Allen
Walter Allen
Clarence Amo
Dick Augsbury
Eva Augsbury
Les Augsbury
Alise Ball
Kieth Ball
Frances Baltz
Betty Beach
Bill Beach
Willie Beach
Eugene Brown
Rose Brown
Evelyn M. Brownell
Merrill S. Brownell
Sandra Dee Brownell
Marlow Burt
Anthony Cook
Thelma Cook
Christopher Dingman
David Dingman
Gary Doney
Kenneth Dwyer
Bessie Freeman
Danny Freeman
Robert Freeman
Mario Gazzilli
George R. Gill
Herbert Gould
Charles Goutremout
Krista Goutremout
Glennis Heath
Mary Jo Henry
Adolf Hermann
Anna Hermann
Bill Hermann
John Hermann
Mary Jean Hermann
Rosemary C. Hibbert
William C. Hibbert Jr.
William C. Hibbert Sr.
Lynda Kay Huggs
Lorrane Hunter
Kara Isaac
Kurt Lidl
Betty Livingston
Calvin Livingston
Marissa Livingston
Chrissy Loomis
Mr. and Mrs. Clifton May
Mr. and Mrs. Fred D. May
Thomas McCartin
Wonder Mentry
Vera Mills
Arlene Nadelen
Bob Nadelen
Martin Nadelen
Robin Nadelen
Halsey Oatman
Alexander Parkinson
Phyllis Parkinson
Bill Patterson
Ethel Pease
Mr. and Mrs. John Richard Peckham
Eugene Pond
Gene Pond
Harry Potter
Duke Queal
Evelyn Queal
Martin Reff
Allan Rockwood
Helen Rockwood
John Schatz
John Jay Schatz
Lynn Carl Schatz
Dale Schultz
Grove Seymour
Molly Stevens
Billy Thomas
Steven Thomas
Andrwe Thorigal
Arthur Todd
Dorothy Todd
Terri Todd
Donna VandeWalker
Edwin Vock
In Honor
Maycee Austin
Miranda Austin
Wyatt Austin
Wanda Brownell
Debbie Hoffman
Andy Nadelen
Cathy Nadelen
Christopher Nadelen
Lon Nadelen
Rose Nadelen
Shawn Nadelen
Shirley Oatman
Richard and Cindy Parker
Elaine Pond
Sharon Potter
Nancy and Al Roberts
Patrick Schultz
Riley Schultz
