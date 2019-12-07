Brownville United Methodist Church Memory and Honor Names

Anna Adams

Marge Adams

Iola Allen

Walter Allen

Clarence Amo

Dick Augsbury

Eva Augsbury

Les Augsbury

Alise Ball

Kieth Ball

Frances Baltz

Betty Beach

Bill Beach

Willie Beach

Eugene Brown

Rose Brown

Evelyn M. Brownell

Merrill S. Brownell

Sandra Dee Brownell

Marlow Burt

Anthony Cook

Thelma Cook

Christopher Dingman

David Dingman

Gary Doney

Kenneth Dwyer

Bessie Freeman

Danny Freeman

Robert Freeman

Mario Gazzilli

George R. Gill

Herbert Gould

Charles Goutremout

Krista Goutremout

Glennis Heath

Mary Jo Henry

Adolf Hermann

Anna Hermann

Bill Hermann

John Hermann

Mary Jean Hermann

Rosemary C. Hibbert

William C. Hibbert Jr.

William C. Hibbert Sr.

Lynda Kay Huggs

Lorrane Hunter

Kara Isaac

Kurt Lidl

Betty Livingston

Calvin Livingston

Marissa Livingston

Chrissy Loomis

Mr. and Mrs. Clifton May

Mr. and Mrs. Fred D. May

Thomas McCartin

Wonder Mentry

Vera Mills

Arlene Nadelen

Bob Nadelen

Martin Nadelen

Robin Nadelen

Halsey Oatman

Alexander Parkinson

Phyllis Parkinson

Bill Patterson

Ethel Pease

Mr. and Mrs. John Richard Peckham

Eugene Pond

Gene Pond

Harry Potter

Duke Queal

Evelyn Queal

Martin Reff

Allan Rockwood

Helen Rockwood

John Schatz

John Jay Schatz

Lynn Carl Schatz

Dale Schultz

Grove Seymour

Molly Stevens

Billy Thomas

Steven Thomas

Andrwe Thorigal

Arthur Todd

Dorothy Todd

Terri Todd

Donna VandeWalker

Edwin Vock

In Honor

Maycee Austin

Miranda Austin

Wyatt Austin

Wanda Brownell

Debbie Hoffman

Andy Nadelen

Cathy Nadelen

Christopher Nadelen

Lon Nadelen

Rose Nadelen

Shawn Nadelen

Shirley Oatman

Richard and Cindy Parker

Elaine Pond

Sharon Potter

Nancy and Al Roberts

Patrick Schultz

Riley Schultz

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.