In memory of
Marge Adams
Nancy Alexander
Walter and Iola Allen
Clarence Amo
Dick Augsbury
Les and Eva Augsbury
Earl Auslander
Lois Auslander
Sheila Auslander
Rick Balch
Frances Baltz
Sterling Baltz
Bill and Betty Beach
Willi Beach
Donna Bordell
Henry and Sara Brossoit
Wilbur “Al” Brossoit
Evelyn Brownell
Merrill S. Brownell
Susan Dee Brownell
Christopher Dingman
David Dingman
Doris Dingman
Gary Doney
Kenneth Dwyer
Bob and Bessie Freeman
Denny and Denise Freeman
Erik Freeman
Freeman Dogs
Mario Gazzilli
Dana Gibson
Lisa Gibson
George Gill
Herb Gould
Douglas Hebert
Adolf and Anna Hermann
Bill Hermann
John Hermann
Mary Jean Hermann
Sheryl Horbacz
Robert Horbacz
Carol Hunter
Paul Kenyon
Vi Kimmet
Betty Livingston
Calvin Livingston
Marissa Livingston
Chrissy Loomis
Tom Mason
Fred May
Helen and Clifton May
Donald and Marion Mayhew
Carol Mullin
Arlene and Bob Nadelen
Robin and Martin Nadelen
Halsey Oatman
Sylvia Oatman
Melody O’Connor
Alex and Phyllis Parkinson
Billy Patterson
Ethel Pease
William “Bill” Perry
Dorothy Pierce
Eugene Pond
Harry Potter
William Quesenberry
Martin Reff
Carol Savage
Monty Scee
Sally Scee
Audie Schmitte
Patty Schmitte
Terry Schmitte
Warren Schmitte
Dale Schultz
Marybelle Auslander Spearance
Billy Thomas
Steve Thomas
Arthur and Dorothy Todd
Tara VanHorn
Donna VandeWalker
Bob and Marge VanWie
Michael K. Vary
Edwin Vock
Henry and Myra Wagoner
Pete Witt
In honor of
Kathy Brossoit
Betty Gill
Carl and Lois Herman
Lois Herman
Barbara Lynch
Paul May
Shirley Oatman
Richard and Cindy Parker
George Rutledge Sr.
Mary Jane Rutledge
Pastor Joe and Martha
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.