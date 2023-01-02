CANTON — The Bucc Wild Run Club held its sixth annual First Run of the new year on Sunday along the Remington Recreation Trail in Canton.
About 20 people of various skill levels showed up for the 5k, which began at 1 p.m.
“We meet every year on the 1st at 1 p.m., so it’s easy to remember, and we usually run about 5k,” said Amanda Stopa Goldstein, who organized this event and co-founded Bucc Wild Run Club.
“It’s a fun run, not a race, so there’s no timing or anything,” Ms. Stopa Goldstein said. She said the event began as a commitment to keep people running in the winter.
“If we’re gonna run in the winter, we may as well commit to it through events like this,” she said.
She described Bucc Wild Run Club as “a social club with a running problem.”
“There’s all levels of athletes here. We have women who’ve qualified for the Boston Marathon, and we have people who walk.”
Kelsey O’Shea and Victoria Lederer are top-tier athletes who showed up to run Sunday.
“This is a fabulous way to start the new year,” Ms. O’Shea said. “It’s always fun to come out to these community events and connect with other people who are passionate about being active.”
Ms. Lederer agreed. “We’ve both been doing this for a while, and we try to go to as many events as the club puts on, so we see many familiar faces.”
As much as it’s fun for them, they also take the 5k seriously.
“I’m training for the Boston Marathon,” Ms. O’Shea said, “and Victoria is training for the Iron Man next year, so we’re using this as part of our training block.”
“This makes the training fun, though” Ms. Lederer said. “We obviously have a ton of hard work to do, but breaking it up with stuff like this makes it so much more enjoyable.”
For them, these are what they call “recovery miles.” Apparently that’s not a contradiction in terms.
“It’s important when you’re training to have some miles like this that are easy and comfortable and help build your base,” Ms. Lederer said.
Ms. Stopa Goldstein said she’s thankful to be in the north country where there’s lots of people passionate about running.
At the end of the run, champagne was available for those who wanted it.
