LOWVILLE — The village has had a busy summer of completing improvements and laying the groundwork for new projects. One of those improvements — the installation of LED street lights — has already shown its worth with lower electricity bills for the municipality.
Mayor Joseph G. Beagle said that since the installation of the LED street lights was largely completed in the spring, the village has been billed for about $4,000 less each month than last year when the old fixtures were being used.
Participants in the LED program spearheaded by Mickey D. Dietrich, circuit rider for the Tug Hill Commission, helped villages purchase the fixtures through an agreement with the New York Power Authority in which they have nine more years to pay off the expenditure.
Owning the lights rather than leasing them from National Grid at a cost of about $63,000 annually, combined with the usage savings, significantly defrays the cost of the payments to the power authority. About $120,000 in intermunicipal agreement funds through a state program and through a National Grid agreement with the state Energy Research and Development Authority will go toward the early completion of payments to the power authority.
“This is a win for the village,” Mr. Beagle said. “We do have a little expense up front, but the way we’ve got it figured, it’s going to stay the same until everything’s paid off and then we’re going to be ahead of the game.”
There are six more fixtures still to be installed by the power authority’s contractor — three to replace lights previously removed by National Grid when they put up new poles and three in new locations.
“The feedback from some residents is that they think it’s brighter and they like them better than the sodium filled ones,” the mayor said.
Lowville Department of Works Superintendent Paul A. Denise and his team continued the momentum of the Five Streets Project completed last year by repaving five smaller streets this summer and installing new storm drainage on another soon to be repaved. That finished out a project that was started before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every year, we try to pave and fix a few streets on our own,” Mr. Beagle said. “For years they’ve neglected village streets so we have to get back into paving them and getting them straightened out — things that aren’t big, subcontractor projects.”
Looking forward to next year, Mr. Beagle and Mr. Denise intend to put new sewer and storm drains on at least one street in addition to repaving others.
“Of course one thing that helps, too, is Paul (Denise). He’s a go-getter and he wants to make the village better, too,” Mr. Beagle said.
Among smaller projects throughout the summer, the village submitted for a grant to upgrade Veterans Park in the center of the village to put in trails and improve the existing playground equipment.
The mayor said he negotiated for the donation of playground equipment that can support dozens of children at one time from one of the village’s partners in the many infrastructure projects over the past few years.
“That’s new equipment, maintenance free,” Mr. Beagle said. “It’s being built right now and the only thing it’s costing the village is the manpower to put it up.”
It is not yet clear if it will be installed this fall or in the spring.
The groundwater project that began last year has also made progress, despite a number of delays over the summer due to state health department requirements.
Mr. Beagle said the wells are established and they have finally gained the approval necessary to build the approximately 9,000 feet of new water main pipes and electrical wiring from the new wells to the power plant.
With the health department’s permission to draw more water daily from the ground, the village expects to be able to easily meet any increased demand by growth in local manufacturers or commercial users.
While the work on the water main is beginning shortly, an official groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the end of the month.
