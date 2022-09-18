Lowville projects brighten future

Among the many projects the Lowville village board worked on this summer is a grant for a number of improvements to Veteran’s Park, including freshening up the playground. An anonymous donor has also agreed to provide another set of playground equipment to add. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — The village has had a busy summer of completing improvements and laying the groundwork for new projects. One of those improvements — the installation of LED street lights — has already shown its worth with lower electricity bills for the municipality.

Mayor Joseph G. Beagle said that since the installation of the LED street lights was largely completed in the spring, the village has been billed for about $4,000 less each month than last year when the old fixtures were being used.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.