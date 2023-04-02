Grant will fund LED safety sign at fire station

The Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station, 224 S. Massey St., Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The city’s Fire Department has received a grant of nearly $48,000 to install a sign in front of the South Massey Street fire station to provide important messages for motorists about fire prevention.

The city will use the $47,619.04 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Fire Prevention and Safety Grant Program for the LED sign. The city must contribute $2,380.96 to the project.

