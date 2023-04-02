WATERTOWN — The city’s Fire Department has received a grant of nearly $48,000 to install a sign in front of the South Massey Street fire station to provide important messages for motorists about fire prevention.
The city will use the $47,619.04 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Fire Prevention and Safety Grant Program for the LED sign. The city must contribute $2,380.96 to the project.
On Monday night, the City Council will be asked to accept the grant.
Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman said the sign will help the department with fire prevention and community risk.
Important messages would remind people of such things as changing batteries for smoke detection, not to text and drive and warning high school students during prom season not to drink alcohol, Chief Timerman said.
He envisions the sign featuring a support structure of stone and a LED display on each side.
He has suggested the sign could look similar to the sign at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Other nearby fire departments have similar signs, including Clayton and Chaumont.
The design of the sign and when it would be installed have not been determined yet, but it must be completed within two years, as required by the FEMA grant.
The Fire Department sign is one of 15 resolutions the City Council meeting will consider on Monday night.
With a busy agenda, council members also will be asked to agree to a new contract with the Watertown Professional Firefighters Association, Local 191.
The three-year agreement has been in the works for a few weeks, but negotiations have concluded.
A tentative agreement was reached through June 30, 2025. The most recent one expired on June 30 of last year.
The terms of the new agreement are:
• Wage increases with retroactive payments: 4 for the first two years and 3.5% for the third 1,
• EMT stipend increase from $300 to $500, effective July 1, 2023.
In another resolution, council members will be presented with a contract to retain LaBella Associates as a grant writer for the city.
LaBella was one of five firms that submitted proposals for the work. This past winter, council members agreed that the city needed a grant writer.
The contract with the Rochester firm will not to exceed $16,000, anticipating the preparation
of four applications at $4,000 each.
Council members also will consider a new two-year contract with City Clerk Ann M. Saunders.
Her contract would increase from $74,333 to $77,678. The new agreement begins on May 1.
In addition, the council will take up assessment settlements for two hotels on Commerce Drive, the Hampton Inn and the Days Inn, following state supreme court proceedings.
According to an agreement with its owners, the Hampton Inn will be assessed at $3 million. The city had assessed it at $4,079,100.
The agreement with the owners of the Days Inn sets an assessment of $3.3 million. The previous assessment was $4,546,800.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.