WATERTOWN — Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Lisa A. Ruggiero is accusing her opponent of distributing deceptive campaign signs, implying that she’s already serving as mayor.

According to a press release, Ruggiero says the campaign signs that depict Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce’s name followed by the word “Mayor” are “misleading” and “dishonest.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.