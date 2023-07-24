WATERTOWN — Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Lisa A. Ruggiero is accusing her opponent of distributing deceptive campaign signs, implying that she’s already serving as mayor.
According to a press release, Ruggiero says the campaign signs that depict Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce’s name followed by the word “Mayor” are “misleading” and “dishonest.”
Claiming that “it’s false advertising,” the signs should have the word “for” between the councilwoman’s name and the word “mayor,” Ruggiero said in the press release.
The signs are “intentional subliminal messages to voters” because they indicate Compo Pierce already is the mayor, Ruggiero said later.
“It’s something that I wouldn’t do,” she said.
The sign issue is the first volley in the mayor’s race between the two councilwomen. The election is Nov. 7.
On Monday, both mayoral candidates hurled accusations of running negative campaigns against each other. “Councilwoman Compo Pierce’s use of these signs is very disingenuous and shows no intention of being transparent in her political messaging,” according to Ruggiero’s press release.
She brought up the issue after receiving a number of phone calls from supporters who questioned the honesty of the signs, Ruggiero said.
One woman whom she talked to planned to support her opponent but now plans to switch to Ruggiero after seeing Compo Pierce’s signs, Ruggiero said.
In an email, Compo Pierce defended her campaign signs, insisting that they are “common practice” in the way they are worded and that they do not violate Election Law.
Compo Pierce pointed out that other candidates running for office this year are using the same messaging in their campaign signs, including council candidates Leonard G. Spaziani and Timothy J. Babcock.
She provided photos of other similar campaign signs for races for county treasurer, state assembly and one that Councilman Cliff G. Olney III used when he ran for mayor several years ago.
In defending her signs, Compo Pierce also accused her opponent of a lack of transparency in a contentious debate when the city purchased the former Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park for $3.4 million earlier this year.
She reiterated her criticism that Ruggiero signed a non-disclosure agreement that kept the public in the dark about details about the deal.
She also mentioned that Ruggiero supported prohibiting members of the public from commenting on the deal at a special meeting last December.
Despite the criticism about her campaign signs, Compo Pierce said she will focus on campaign issues that voters are interested in and will demonstrate in the weeks ahead why they should vote for her.
The controversy over campaign signs also has become an issue in the City Council race.
Spaziani, a former councilman who served in 2021, said he’s removing his campaign signs after receiving complaints that they did not specifically say he’s running for council.
He’s exchanging those signs with new ones that incorporates the word “for” in them so it’s absolutely clear he’s a candidate for council, he said.
But he also expressed anger that Compo Pierce has drawn him into the controversy over the signs.
“I’m not her opponent,” he said. “Why did she drag me into this?”
Spaziani, who’s an enrolled Republican, said the councilwoman and her Republican supporters have attacked his campaign ever since he announced his candidacy in February.
“I’m sick of it,” he said, adding that they’ve tried to tie him to Ruggiero. “Lisa and I are friends. Am I going to vote for her? Hell yes, after all of this.”
Babcock’s signs are similar to Compo Pierce’s, except that it includes a check mark in the left-hand corner, he said.
“I think someone is trying to create controversy over nothing,” Babcock said. “I kept my signs simple. I think someone is playing a game of semantics.”
Two other candidates — Robert O. Kimball and Benjamin P. Shoen — are running for City Council.
The top two council candidates will serve four-year seats. One of the seats is open because Compo Pierce is running for mayor.
The winner of the mayor’s race also will serve four-year terms.
