Canton Central School class leaders
CANTON — The 2020 top students of Hugh C. Williams Senior High School are Emily Schreurs and Kenneth Cooper Stuntz. Mullen Gordon is theoutstanding vocational student.
Emily Schreurs is the daughter of Peter and Marlita Schreurs. She has been an avid member of the school’s Guiding Spectrum Alliance and serves as the treasurer for both the class of 2020 and the National Honor Society. Emily has participated in Science Olympiad since her sophomore year, medaling in several events at regional competitions and placing fourth in ecology with her partner at the state competition.
She has been a member of the girls’ varsity cross country, indoor track and outdoor track.
Emily plans to attend Colgate University, Hamilton, in the fall with potential majors in biology and neuroscience.
Kenneth Cooper Stuntz, who goes by the name Cooper, is the son of Cheryl Stuntz and Conrad Stuntz. In his three years at Hugh C. Williams Senior High School, he has played an active role in many clubs, such as Science Olympiad, model United Nations, FIRST Robotics and Whiz Quiz. He has appeared both on stage and off with the Canton Thespians as an actor and as a sound technician. He is the student representative to Canton Central School Technology Committee and the parliamentarian of the Canton chapter of the National Honor Society. Cooper has competed in the ACS National Chemistry Olympiad and the NYS Envirothon as well as other academic competitions, including the MAA American Mathematics Competition and the Pi Mu Epsilon Interscholastic Mathematics Competition.
Along with academic pursuits, Cooper has been active in the school’s music ensembles including Select Choir as a tenor and Jazz Band and Senior Band as a flautist.
As an athlete, Cooper was captain, state qualifier and sportsmanship award winner for both cross-country and boys’ swimming.
Cooper plans to attend Williams College, Williamstown, Mass., this fall to study chemistry, environmental studies and/or French.
Mullen Gordon is the daughter of Robert and Kathy Gordon. She has been a member of FFA for four years and held three officer positions. She has also been a member of the National Technical Honor Society and serves as student leader.
She participated in the SkillsUSA through Seaway Area Technology Center and holds the position of vice president.
Mullen is OSHA 10 certified. Her goal is to join the IBEW Electrical Union and is in the application process. She would like to become a journeyman electrician and hopes to become a certified teacher for the apprenticeship courses to pass on her experiences.
