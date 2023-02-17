Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
CANTON — Canton Day Care Center is looking for help from the public to finish a project started before the pandemic halted construction in 2020.
“We recently had a memorial donation given to the center by one of our families, and we thought that’s a perfect time to kick off another campaign to get this project done,” said the daycare’s executive director, Nancy J. Fox.
The project will complete four classrooms on the second floor of the nonprofit facility on the United Helpers campus off State Street.
Two classrooms were substantially completed when the pandemic halted the construction, Ms. Fox said, except for ceilings and some electrical work.
Drop ceilings need to be installed to dampen noise, and a bathroom needs to be built to accommodate a double-sized classroom for school-age children. Also on the project list are a laundry room and new air conditioners.
Ms. Fox said the project would cost about $59,000.
She said the organization has $18,000 on hand, along with the recently received $10,000 memorial gift, leaving about a $38,000 gap.
The group has applied for grant funding from the St. Lawrence County IDA Facility and Infrastructure Improvement Fund from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Canton Day Care Center has been at its current location since 2009 but has been tending to the needs of Canton children since 1977.
The daycare has year-round programs for children from 6 weeks old to age 12.
There are 78 children enrolled with room for 110, Ms. Fox said.
The census grows in the summer due to a full-day school-age program run by the center.
“Right now, there is a very high demand for child care,” Ms. Fox said. “We are pretty much full for 2023 with a waiting list.”
She said that getting the classrooms finished, which she hopes to have completed by September, will help serve more families.
Tuition is on an income-based sliding scale, Ms. Fox said, and is the organization’s major source of income. Canton Day Care has 27 employees.
