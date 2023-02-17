CANTON — Canton Day Care Center is looking for help from the public to finish a project started before the pandemic halted construction in 2020.

“We recently had a memorial donation given to the center by one of our families, and we thought that’s a perfect time to kick off another campaign to get this project done,” said the daycare’s executive director, Nancy J. Fox.

Day care center seeks funds to finish renovations

Cambrie Hamilton, left, and Kolten Brown play in a classroom with an unfinished ceiling at Canton Day Care. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
