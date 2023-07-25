CANTON — The village board is considering an ask for help from the Canton Neighborhood Center.
In a letter to the board of trustees, St. Lawrence County Community Development Program executive director Barbara Adams asked for support and funding to continue operations at the Canton Neighborhood Center.
The Neighborhood Center has served town and village residents for more than 20 years, Adams said in the letter.
“The program has assisted low-income individuals and families through its food pantry by providing a 3-5 day food package as well as emergency assistance for things like rent and utilities,” Adams said.
The center has served 1,503 individuals in the past year, including 330 senior citizens and 426 children younger than 18.
The center received Community Service Block Grant funding, which covers the wages of the center director. Adams said the rest of the funding comes from local donations and smaller grants.
“Since the pandemic, local monetary support for the Canton Neighborhood Center has dwindled to the point where it has been non-existent,” Adams wrote. “The Canton Neighborhood Center and all of the neighborhood centers have seen an increase in consumers seeking food since additional SNAP benefits were discontinued.”
The center receives food donations from Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries and St. Lawrence University.
“The Center is now faced with a decision to close due to lack of funds,” Adams wrote.
She said the center, in addition to providing physical needs to residents, is a place that provides for social and emotional needs.
“Many times, consumers stop by just to have someone to talk with, ask questions and get a sense of belonging,” Adams wrote.
Deputy Mayor Anna M. Sorensen said she had questions about the request pointing out that there was no specific monetary request in the letter.
“When we fund something, there is usually some sort of agreement; there is some sort of MOU (memorandum of understanding). What would that be in this case?” Sorensen said.
The letter, Sorensen said, clearly had a sense of urgency.
Sorensen wondered, if the village could help fund the neighborhood center, under what auspices the funding would fall.
“How much money are they looking for? If they are looking for $50,000 and we give them five, that’s useless,” she said.
Mayor Michael E. Dalton said he would reach out to the center to get some specifics on the ask and have the issue on the board’s next agenda.
