CANTON — The Canton Village Board sent a new plan for food waste diversion back to the sustainability committee to consider some of the board of trustees’ concerns.
The sustainability committee was asked to devise a plan to renew the project after a joint town and village board meeting where some officials expressed distrust in the project being effective after littleGrasse Foodworks stopped accepting food scraps from the village, citing irregular delivery.
Mayor Michael E. Dalton said the scraps were contaminated and people were using the area where the scraps are collected between the Department of Public Works and the Pavilion on Lincoln Street as a dumping ground for inappropriate items.
Trustee Klaus D. Proemm, a member of the sustainability committee, presented a plan to trustees at the Aug. 16 meeting that expanded the project to two drop-off locations and included contracting North Country Compost to haul the food scraps to a hedgerow-type composting project on Townline Road.
The plan would be to collect food scraps on Fridays at the farmers market in the Village Park. The food scraps would be collected in 60-gallon wheeled totes donated by Cassella Waste Management.
Proemm said they already had six totes in hand.
North Country Compost would educate people and volunteers, collect the food scraps and data from people dropping off and then transport the scraps at the end of the day.
The composting company would pick up scraps from the Lincoln Street site on their way out of town. The Lincoln Street site would be available for drop-off all week but would be picked up each Friday.
North Country Compost would charge the village $248 weekly for the service.
The company would also take the scraps that have been accumulating at the village’s solar site, Proemm said.
Sometime in the future, once the composting cycle had made progress, North Country Compost would return finished compost to village residents, Proemm said.
Board members remained concerned about the unmonitored drop-off site at Lincoln Street and wondered whether it could be open only on Saturdays and manned by volunteers.
Greg Todd, one of the operators of North Country Compost said he lives near the Lincoln Street site and has been checking the food scraps bin regularly.
“You don’t have a contamination problem,” Todd said. “You have a pickup problem.”
Todd said the main problem with the current drop-off is that the bin needs to be sealed and emptied more often. He said an occasional plastic bag in the food scraps is a common issue, not a real problem.
“People don’t like to touch their food scraps,” he said.
Todd said the sealed lids of the totes would solve problems with insects and vermin that have been reported.
He suggested the bins be locked and users would have to call a number for a combination. The village could collect data from the calls and better evaluate the system.
The board asked Proemm to meet again with the sustainability committee and North Country Compost to address their concerns.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.