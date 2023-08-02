Canton to continue food-waste program

Canton’s sustainability committee launched a composting project for residential food scraps to help reduce the amount in the village’s waste stream at a drop-off site on outer Lincoln Street behind the Canton Pavilion, but results have not lived up to the vision. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CANTON — The Canton sustainability committee will take one more crack at getting the long-running and troubled food waste recovery pilot program operating.

“We gotta figure something out.” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said at the July joint meeting of the town and village boards. “We don’t have a place to take it now.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.