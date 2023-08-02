CANTON — The Canton sustainability committee will take one more crack at getting the long-running and troubled food waste recovery pilot program operating.
“We gotta figure something out.” Mayor Michael E. Dalton said at the July joint meeting of the town and village boards. “We don’t have a place to take it now.”
Food scraps had been going to littleGrasse Foodworks on Miner Street Road until recently. Owner Robert J. Washo said the scraps were adulterated with noncompostable items making them impossible to use.
“There are items in the waste stream that are not proper,” Dalton said. “There’s all sorts of stuff in there.”
Dalton said it is not the Department of Public Work’s job to remove the non-compostable items from the bin.
“There have been problems with bees and maggots,” Dalton said.
The food waste drop-off bin is on the hill off Outer Lincoln Street between the DPW and the Canton Pavilion. Dalton suggested that its location has attracted other unauthorized dumping.
“Somebody replaced a garage door — a full overhead garage door — and threw it up there,” Dalton said.
“We have no control of what is going up in that space,” Dalton said. “It has become a real frustration. I don’t have an answer for it. I talked to the superintendent (Timothy Bacon). He doesn’t have an answer for it.”
“I think the intent and the desire to do it was good,” Town Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said of the pilot program, “but it is not working.”
It is interfering with day-to-day operations, she said.
“It’s great to do new things if you have the money and you have the staff,” Ashley said. “I don’t think we should invest in it any longer.”
Village Trustee Klaus D. Proemm suggested a community education project.
Deputy Mayor Anna M. Sorensen said no one is benefitting from the program, and each trip to the dump costs taxpayers money because the material is not good enough for composting.
Proemm said the sustainability committee would look at the issue and try to develop some ideas to get people to stick to proper compostable items.
Trustee Elizabeth R. Larrabee said it was not an education issue but an enforcement issue.
“People aren’t going to follow the rules,” Larrabee said. “We are going to have an issue unless we lock it down, you open it up certain hours of the week and you pay somebody to be there.”
The isolated location invites bad actors, Proemm said.
Proemm said the sustainability committee would come up with some ideas at its next meeting and bring those to the next village board meeting on Aug. 16.
The program began in the spring of 2019, intending to remove food waste from garbage cans and provide compost for town and village residents.
When the program launched, the short-term goals of the program, according to former village trustee Carol S. Pynchon, were evaluating how often and how much residents would use the program and addressing the question: What is the most efficient way for Canton to compost?
At the joint meeting on July 26, Sorensen said there was no data on its usage. When the bin was first set out for residents, there was a clipboard with a sheet to mark each visit. When last seen, the clipboard was faded by the weather and looked like it had never been retrieved.
In a post on cantonny.gov, the village and town website, dated May 26, 2021, a notice from the sustainability committee explains while they needed a place or partner to manage composting actively, the public was still asked to drop off scraps.
“Residents are encouraged to continue bringing their kitchen scraps to the drop-off site. Meanwhile, the Village is considering an alternative site for the actual composting of the deposited waste. Food waste deposited in the receptacles on outer Lincoln Street is transported to a site on Route 11 for the compost process,” the notice reads.
In 2022, Pynchon talked to the Watertown Daily Times about the problems faced by the program.
Pynchon said that the shed that protected the waste bin and supported the device that allowed residents to lift the bin’s lids were blown over in windstorms twice.
The summer of 2022 was the first time the project began producing compost, but different than the way that was envisioned.
“We got started in fits and starts,” Pynchon said in 2022. “We have learned a lot and realized that we probably didn’t do a lot of the foundational work to get that started.”
The original thought that the village would be able to help people keep their food scraps out of the waste stream and return a usable product to residents in the form of compost was never fulfilled.
“Our enthusiasm outpaced our diligence,” Pynchon said.
When the food waste went to littleGrasse Foodworks, compost was produced for the first time, but it was made for use on the farm.
Washo, in 2022, said there needed to be more carbon or dry waste added to the food waste.
Before the shed blew down, the structure had a trash can filled with wood shavings. People dropping off waste were supposed to put a scoop or two on their scraps, but it wasn’t enough. Later there was a pile of wood chips next to the bin, but a pitchfork to aid in getting the chips on the food went missing.
Now there are rarely enough wood chips in the garbage can next to the bin and transferring more from the chip pile behind the shed requires residents to bring their own shovel or go without adding wood chips.
