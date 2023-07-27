The Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad’s rig at the Cape Vincent Fire Department on Broadway Street in 2019. The Ambulance Squad will be constructing its own building and moving across the street. Watertown Daily Times

CAPE VINCENT — The Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad soon will have its own home.

The private, 24/7 ambulance service has purchased a property at 170 Broadway St., where it will construct a two-bay garage on the back of an existing building.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.