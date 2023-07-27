CAPE VINCENT — The Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad soon will have its own home.
The private, 24/7 ambulance service has purchased a property at 170 Broadway St., where it will construct a two-bay garage on the back of an existing building.
CAPE VINCENT — The Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad soon will have its own home.
The private, 24/7 ambulance service has purchased a property at 170 Broadway St., where it will construct a two-bay garage on the back of an existing building.
“It’s a huge milestone,” said Jeff Call, chief of operations for CVAS.
The $500,000 project is going through the site plan approval process with the Cape Vincent Village Planning Board. The Jefferson County Planning Board on Tuesday reviewed the plans and sent it back to the village to take action.
The ambulance squad currently rents space in the Cape Vincent Fire Department across the street.
Call hopes that construction can start “as soon as possible” and can be finished “before the snow falls.”
In March, CVAS purchased the property, which most recently housed an insurance agency, for $275,000 from Park Drive Properties LLC.
The existing building will be used for the ambulance squad’s headquarters and the garage will be built in back, with a breezeway connecting the two, Call said.
CVAS plans to conduct a fundraising campaign to fund the project.
Four years ago, the ambulance squad restructured, turning itself around in a few short months to overcome staffing issues.
About a year ago, it also took over the former Three Mile Bay Fire Co. ambulance service in the town of Lyme after that organization dissolved.
One of CVAS’s two ambulances will be housed in the squad’s new home in Cape Vincent, while the other will remain in Lyme.
Steve Hall Inc., a local contractor, has been retained to construct the garage.
The ambulance squad employs 22 people.
The towns of Lyme and Cape Vincent fund the operations of the ambulance service.
