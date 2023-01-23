Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced the villages of Cape Vincent, Waddington and Lyons Falls as the North Country region winners of the first round of the NY Forward program on Monday.
The NY Forward program was created by Governor Hochul to invigorate and enliven downtowns in the state’s smaller and rural communities. New York has allocated $100 million for the first round of the program.
Cape Vincent will be receiving $4.5 million to aid in the village’s revitalization efforts.
“Cape Vincent’s downtown is a commercial and residential area,” the announcement said. “A Village Green where concerts and other activities are held sits at the center, and the St. Lawrence River runs parallel to the downtown’s main thoroughfare.”
According to the announcement, many private and public investments within the village are underway, “creating momentum for additional revitalization efforts, and the Village is committed to preserving the essential qualities that make it a desirable place to live while improving the local economy by promoting compatible residential and small business growth.”
The $4.5 million will be used to create safer streets, enhance gateways to the community, improve an international port of entry, develop mixed-use and multi-story buildings and improve connectivity to the waterfront.
“It is very exciting news for Cape Vincent to be honored with an award from New York Forward this year,” said Cape Vincent Mayor Jerry Golden in a prepared statement. “We have been investing so much in our community not only with money but hard work to make our community special for not only our residents for all that visit us throughout the year. We are all very thankful to the commission and Governor Hochul for honoring us with this award.”
The village of Lyons Falls at the confluence of Moose and Black River has undergone significant changes over the past 20 years with the closure of the Lyons Falls Pulp and Paper Mill. Recent public and private investment, local planning efforts and infrastructure improvements have begun to spur redevelopment. The village was awarded $2.25 million and seeks to build on these efforts by increasing recreational tourism opportunities focused on the Moose and Black rivers, spurring economic development and celebrating the rich history and beauty of the area.
“This grant is a game changer for our Village and we are excited to use these funds to move our economic development plan forward,” Lyons Falls Mayor Donna Dolhof said in a prepared statement.
The village of Waddington was also a first round winner and will receive $2.25 million in funding.
“Lifestyle and work habits changed by the COVID-19 pandemic have made Waddington an attractive location for residents of all ages, resulting in public and private investments that have further created economic opportunities within the downtown,” the announcement stated.
Waddington will be using the funding to build on those investments by enhancing streetscapes and wayfinding, redeveloping historical mixed-use buildings and connecting the downtown to the waterfront.
“The NY Forward award will be a game changer for Waddington, and build on the incredible work that local residents and business owners have done for years,” said Waddington Mayor Mike Zagrobelny. “As Mayor of Waddington, I am grateful to Governor Hochul and her clear commitment to rebuilding and strengthening the economy not only in Waddington but throughout the North Country.”
Mr. Zagrobelny made a special thank you to a small committee of local residents who created the draft of their NY Forward application.
“Their commitment to community, innovative thought, and cooperative work in completing this application is just one example of the generosity and volunteerism that makes Waddington such a special place,” said Mr. Zagrobelny. “Residents and visitors to Waddington past and present have long recognized Waddington as the hidden gem of the St. Lawrence River. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s recognition and support of the NY Forward program, Waddington will continue to shine even brighter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.