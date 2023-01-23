Cape Vincent was one of three north country villages announced Monday as receiving NY Forward grants for improvements to downtown areas. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced the villages of Cape Vincent, Waddington and Lyons Falls as the North Country region winners of the first round of the NY Forward program on Monday.

The NY Forward program was created by Governor Hochul to invigorate and enliven downtowns in the state’s smaller and rural communities. New York has allocated $100 million for the first round of the program.

