Car show at Lowville VFW

For the second year, the Lewis County Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6912, 7744 W. State St., Lowville, will host a car show 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 4. Jeannie Munger Karaoke will provide music and food will be available from Moose Knuckles Food Truck. In addition Busted Grapes, a Black River winery, will be selling wine slushies. Raffles and 50/50s will be held throughout the event to benefit the post’s Fueling Our Vets program which provides vouchers to aid veterans with heating costs. Shown here, from left, Betty Davis, Glen Sarnowski and Ta and Jim Engelhart were dressed in 1950s style for last year’s car show. Photo provided
