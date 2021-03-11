North country people
The following north country members of the Army National Guard recently received promotions: John Gerdeman, Fort Drum, Company B, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to staff sergeant; Michael Gould, Sackets Harbor, Troop A, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition), promoted to private first class; Emily Heiland, Fine, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion, promoted to private; Colby Jenkinson, North Lawrence, Company B, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, promoted to specialist; Shawn Kearney, Carthage, 1427th Transportation Company, promoted to private first class; Valerie Lamora, Norfolk, 222nd Military Police Company, promoted to specialist; Gaje Moats, Lyons Falls, Company B, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, promoted to corporal; and Jaden Sackett, Potsdam, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition), promoted to specialist.
Morgan Stanley announced that Nichole M. Moles, associate vice president and insurance planning director, Wealth Management Office, Syracuse, has been named to the firm’s Pacesetter’s Club, a global recognition program for financial advisors. Ms. Stanley, a native of Watertown, joined Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in 2004. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Mansfield (Pa.) University and lives in Syracuse with her family.
Stephen Casper, professor of history at Clarkson University, Potsdam, and associate director of the honors program, has been appointed to an advisory board for a Wellcome Trust-funded grant on the sociology of acquired brain injury and neurodegenerative disease. Mr. Casper is the only non-UK-based member.
Simona Liguori, assistant professor of chemical engineering, Clarkson University, Potsdam, has been named an associate editor of the CEJ (Chemical Engineering Journal). Ms. Liguori joined Clarkson University staff in 2020. She earned a Ph.D. and master’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Calabria (Italy) and continued research at the Institute on Membrane Technology, the Italian National Lab, as a post-doctoral researcher. In 2014, she joined Stanford (Calif.)University as a physical science research associate; was appointed a research assistant professor in 2016 at the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Colorado School of Mines; and in 2018, she continued her career at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where she received a Women’s Young Investigator Fellowship and Carbon Footprint Challenge Award.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology: Miranda White, Cape Vincent, architectural and civil drafting technology; Aaron Kesner, Brasher Falls, mechanical engineering; Peter Jarvis, Norwood, supply chain management; Syvanna Elk, Hammond, psychology; Sophia Benoit, Massena, diagnostic medical sonography; Noah Goldie, Canton, applied statistics and actuarial science; Travis White, Russell, studio arts; Annie Yang, Potsdam, graphic design; Mckay Fulmer, Clayton, diagnostic medical sonography; Ella Walton, Rodman, psychology; Nick Spears, Carthage, robotics and manufacturing engineering technology; Gi Rydingsward, Watertown, robotics and manufacturing engineering technology; Morgan Keeney, Rodman, criminal justice; Aiden Knight, Colton, mechanical engineering; Hadeel Obeid, Potsdam, environmental sustainability, health and safety; Dennis Santos Sanchez, Calcium, computer engineering; Jordan Magurk, Canton, biotechnology and molecular bioscience; Julian Heuser, Potsdam, computer science; Dustin Grant, Potsdam, electrical engineering; Kai Shuang Huang, Adams, chemical engineering; James Donnelly, Massena, chemical engineering; Aden Crimmins, Chaumont, computer engineering; Morgan Seller, Lyons Falls, civil engineering technology; Teo Luciani, Watertown, computing and information technologies; Sam Fadden, Canton, mechanical engineering; Mya Weaver, Alexandria Bay, biomedical engineering; Blake LaValley, Dexter, mechanical engineering; Zachary Scott, Russell, electrical engineering; Nicholas Dano, Watertown, management information systems; Nadia Moore, Chaumont, bioinformatics and computational biology; Melissa Nortz, Lowville, physician assistant; Paul Dimmick, Sackets Harbor, civil engineering technology; and Leilani Seegars, Watertown, mechanical engineering technology.
Jeromy Jason Henning, Evans Mills, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Norwich University, Northfield, Vt.
Cianna Bishop, Alexandria Bay; and Natasha Gamble, Carthage, earned master’s degree in social work from Edinboro (Pa.) University in December.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Purchase College: Eric Gagliardi, Canton, music: performance (jazz); Mary Goff, Watertown, theatre and performance; Lawrence Landreth, Evans Mills, playwriting and screenwriting; Sofia Rubin, Madrid, psychology; Gabriel Schmid-Doyle, Canton, music: performance (jazz); and Hannah Stowell, Gouverneur, communication.
Samuel Harryman and Clare Moran, both of Watertown; and Asher Silvey, Calcium, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Grove City (Pa.) College.
The following north country residents were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Le Moyne College, Syracuse: Austin Bleau, Heuvelton, sophomore, accounting; Jessica Boliver, Croghan, first-year, nursing; Michael Bondellio, Adams Center, senior, cybersecurity; Skyah Buker, Adams Center, first-year, nursing; Joshua Caldwell, Watertown, first-year, environmental studies; Mallory Cameron, Ogdesburg, sophomore, biology; Mallory Cooley, Clayton, senior, nursing; Margaret Crowley, Ogdensburg, senior, biology; Kaitlyn Gaffney, Watertown, junior, biology; Ashley Green, Belleville, sophomore, cybersecurity; Emma Hellinger, Lowville, junior, biology; Hayden Hoerner, Massena, sophomore, biology; Danielle Hough, Waddington, junior, psychology; Karissa Kingsley, Potsdam, junior, psychology; Brynne Lafave, Philadelphia, senior, psychology; Caroline Lalone, Ogdensburg, sophomore, sociology; Mikael Melfi, Clayton, senior, environmental science systems; Sarah Nichols, Ogdensburg, sophomore, psychology; Riley O’Shea, Canton, sophomore, psychology; Andrew Poggi, Watertown, senior, criminology; John Poggi, Watertown, sophomore, sociology; Brandon Rawson, junior, Potsdam, environmental science systems; Payton Riley, Dexter, junior, environmental science systems; Mary Root, Black River, first-year, biochemistry; Cory Rutherford, Watertown, junior, political science; Kiannah Sadler, Natural Bridge, first-year, nursing; Sally Sanders, Carthage, first-year, psychology; Angel Anne Solar, Watertown, first-year, nursing; Kilie Sweet, Watertown, senior, psychology; Octavia Viskovich, Norfolk, sophomore, chemistry; Elizabeth Western, Lowville, first-year, psychology; Rylie Willix, Theresa, first-year, nursing; Ashley Wilson, Sackets Harbor, first-year, nursing; Sara Wood, Lowville, first-year, psychology major; Spencer Zeltmann, Adams Center, first-year, physics; and Chloe Samsa, Lowville, senior, marketing and business analytics.
The New York State Thespians’ performance of “Kodachrome,” held virtually Feb. 19 and 20, received the following Theatre Association of New York State Awards: Meritorious Achievement in Ensemble Acting to The Cast; Meritorious Achievement in Acting to Afia Kapadwala for her portrayal of the Librarian; and Excellence in Direction to Kristie L. Farr.
Indian River Central School, Philadelphia, students TaeJean LaCroix, Alyssa Normington, Emma Taylor and Emmitt Young, were in the cast; and Kristen Masek was stage manager in the production.
