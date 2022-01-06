North country people
Armed Forces
The following north country members of the Army National Guard recently received promotions: Sean Hornung, Brasher Falls, Company B, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry, promoted to specialist; Michael Renwick, West Leyden, Joint Force Headquarters, promoted to chief warrant officer 4; and Olia Schaal, Watertown, 1108th Ordanance Company (EOD), promoted to specialist.
Careers
SeaComm, Massena, announced staff promotions:
Sarah Mitchell, Massena, was promoted to assistant vice president of risk management.
Wendy Vatter, Brasher Falls, was promoted to assistant vice president of human resources.
Tyler LeBoeuf, Massena, was prmoted to marketing communications manager.
Tara Cusworth, Massena, was promoted to mortgage manager.
Chantel Johnston, Canton, was promoted to senior marketing multimedia specialist.
Lara Niles, family nurse practitioner, joined the St. Lawrence Health gastroenterology team, practicing in Potsdam. Ms. Niles is certified by the accreditation board of specialty nursing and earned a degree as family nurse practitioner from Upstate Medical, Syracuse.
Jon Greenwood, Canton, dairy farmer and Northern New York Agricultural Development program co-chair, was recently honored with the New York Farm Bureau (NYFB) 2021 Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award at the NYFB’s annual meeting.
Bernadette Avila, physician assistant, has joined the primary care team at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Potsdam. Ms. Avila, certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, earned a degree in physician assistant science from Northeastern University, Boston, Mass.; and earned clinical experience through St. Lawrence Health, Beth-Israel Mount Auburn Hospital, Cambridge, Mass., and Brigham Women’s Hospital, Boston, Mass.
Colleges
Sophia Compeau, Potsdam; Elizabeth Murray, Norfolk; Haile Rowsam, Lyons Falls; and Lauren Woodcock, Ogdensburg, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Elmir College.
Martha Roes, Lowville, music - music education, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Mansfield (Pa.) University.
The following north country residents received dean’s awards for academic excellence for the spring 2021 semester from Colgate University, Hamilton: Rachel Noble, Canton, sociology; Emily Schreurs, Canton, molecular biology; and Chelsea Munger, Lowville, molecular biology.
The following north country residents earned dean’s awards with distinction for the spring 2021 semester at Colgate University, Hamilton: Hannah Tupper, Canton, English; and Jennifer Steele, Lowville, psychological science.
High Schools
Natalie Kroeger, Ogdensburg Free Academy senior, was named the December BOCES Student of the Month by the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce. Ms. Kroeger is a student in the culinary arts program at Northwest Tech BOCES, Ogdensburg.
Nicholas Davison, junior, was named December Ogdensburg Free Academy Student of the Month by the Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce.
