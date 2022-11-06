CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back its Business After Hours.
This post-COVID networking event will be hosted by Augustinian Academy from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16.
It is billed as an adults only evening of music, wine tasting, local foods and raffles – “bringing back a sense of community in Carthage.”
Business After Hours events provide a venue for the public to learn more about businesses and organizations and for business owners and community leaders to network. Pre-COVID the chamber events were held most every month however, only one was held thus far this year at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 in February which attracted about 30 people.
Augustinian Academy’s advancement directors, Tom Wojcikowski and Talitha Workman have been busy planning this Business After Hours, according to school principal Mary Ann Margery.
“We will have a little wine tasting, appetizers, raffles, music and possibly some activities to challenge those who attend,” said Mrs. Margery. “We are looking forward to being able to say thank you to the businesses that do so much, not just for Augustinian Academy, but for this community. Come and enjoy us.”
The school’s kitchen staff will provide the appetizers. Busted Grapes vineyard will provide the wine tasting and have bottles of their product for sale. The Academy’s music teacher will showcase her talents, singing and playing piano.
The school principal said student artwork will be on display and there will be some STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — activities set up for adults to try.
For nearly 200 years, Augustinian Academy has offered faith-based education in the greater Carthage area. Although established by the Catholic church in 1885, the school accepts students of all faiths and has a great number of military families. The school offers a 3- and 4-year-old pre-kindergarten program as well as state approved curriculum for kindergarten through eighth grade students.
The school is equipped with a science lab, library, computer lab, gymnasium and has music and art instruction.
The school year features many activities with concerts and intermural basketball; a science fair and history fair. During Catholic Schools Week in February, which is kicked off by the Winter Gala fundraiser, students showcase their academic achievements.
The Business After Hours will be held in the school gymnasium, accessible by the South Mechanic Street entrance. The includes a door prize drawing, appetizers and drinks. There also will be a 50/50 raffle. RSVP by calling the chamber at 315-493-3590 or email Carthagenychamber@gmail.com or the school at 315-493-1301.
