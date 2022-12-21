Community Pageant tells the Christmas Story

The First Baptist Church of Carthage hosted the Community Christmas Pageant Dec. 4. About 45 men, woman and mostly children joined in to put on this annual pageant which told the Christmas Story as written in the Book of Luke. There were dancing angels, shepherds, lambs, kings, inn keepers, prophets, soldiers and of course Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus. The pageant can be watch on the YYoutube channel of the First Baptist Church of Carthage. The attendees were treated to ice cream floats, cookies, hot chocolate and coffee were enjoyed after the pageant.
