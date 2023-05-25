CARTHAGE — Volunteer firefighters are required have training similar to their professional counterparts.
The 2021 closure of Watertown Correctional Facility on Dry Hill in Watertown, caused a void for local fire departments since the prison grounds also housed a fire training facility.
The Carthage Wilna Fire District decided to build its own structure to facilitate training.
Carthage Volunteer Fire Department chief Brian Draper said the two-story, 20- by 20-foot structure used designs utilized by the Town of Brownville Joint Fire District. Materials for the structure cost $38,000 and it was built by the department’s paid drivers and volunteers.
“We are seeing more departments doing this for their training,” the chief said. “Town of Watertown built a similar one and the town of Brownville has had theirs for about 10 years and it’s been a great success.”
Chief Draper said after basic training, firefighers must train to be proficient in whichever job they have in the department.
The on site training facility can be used to train interior firefighters in fire suppression and search and rescue. In addition the facility is set up to be utilized for bail-out training, in which firefighters repel down the outside of a building. The facility is also used for exterior firefighting drills, ladder drills and for truck operators including the aerial truck.
The layout of the facility has a living room and bedroom on the lower level and two bedrooms upstairs, one with a crib.
In the lower level bedroom, there is a window high up on the wall with could simulate a basement window. During training a smoke machine is in operation to simulate the fire. In the future, a cut out in the upper floor may be added to simulate rescue from a hole, the chief said.
The chief pointed out with the closure of the one at Dry Hill, there is not a training facility in Jefferson County.
“From my point of view, this is better,” he said. “People have busy lives. If you wanted to do training on a weeknight and start at 6, then drive to Dry Hill for training that adds time and fuel costs.”
