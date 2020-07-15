Carthage K of C names Cassoni knight of the year

CARTHAGE — James P. Cassoni III was named Knight of the Year for the 2019-20 Columbian year by the Knights of Columbus Father John Cosmic Council 291 in Carthage.
“Over the years, Jim has shown us a prime example of a Catholic gentleman — his service to Augustinian Academy, working with his brother Knights at pancake breakfasts and St. James Fairs, his service to St. James as an usher and during Stations of the Cross, to name a few,” Grand Knight James T. Gratch said. “We thank Jim for his service.”
Mr. Cassoni, a Knights of Columbus member for four years, is a 1973 graduate of Augustinian Academy when it was still a high school. After retiring from the Air Force, Mr. Cassoni and his family returned to Carthage. He is an aviation fuels transient alert chief at Fort Drum.
He joined the fraternal service order to continue the family tradition: “At first I wanted to carry on a family tradition, both my grandfather and father were Fourth Degree Knights,” Mr. Cassoni said. “I have continued with the Knights because of the fellowship and the satisfaction received from helping out our parish and our community.”
The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic fraternal service order. According to the organization’s website, it was founded on the principles of charity, unity and fraternity in 1882 by Father Michael J. McGivney as a group of parishioners to bring financial aid and assistance to the sick, disabled and needy members and their families.
Learn more about the Carthage Council at wdt.me/CarthageKnights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.