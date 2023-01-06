CARTHAGE — The Knights of Columbus Father John Cosmic Council No. 291 recently made $500 donations to each of the local food pantries — Village Ecumenical Ministries and St. James in Carthage along with St. Mary’s in Copenhagen.
“We were again able to support our local food pantries from C&B — Charitable and Benevolent — ticket sales and donations this year, “ said program director James Gratch. “As always, we could not have done this without the support of the patrons of the Carthage Farmer’s Market, our brother knights and the parishioners of St. Mary’s and St. James.”
