VFW shows appreciation

In appreciation of Augustinian Academy students making cards for veterans for Veterans Day, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227 Auxiliary Youth Chairman Donna Barnhart, left, presented Augustinian Academy principal Mary Ann Margrey with a Youth Group Citation. In addition, each student received a Youth Award Citation and R.A.P. — Random Act of Patriotism — card. The principal said the Veterans Day cards were, ‘A simple way to teach the students to remember our veterans and the sacrifices they have made for our country and our freedoms.’ She added the school plans to continue to make holiday cards for veterans starting with Valentine’s Day. Photo provided
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.