Cayla A. Haycock, Tyler Hutteman

Dan and Alynda Haycock, Depauville, announce the engagement of their daughter, Cayla Anne Haycock, Depauville, to Tyler Hutteman, Sodus.
Miss Haycock earned a bachelor’s degree in music from the Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam, in May of 2014; and a master’s degree in music education from SUNY Fredonia in December of 2015. She is a middle school music teacher for Indian River Central School District, Philadelphia.
Mr. Hutteman, son of John and Erin Hutteman, Sodus, earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Rochester Institute of Technology in May of 2016. He is a TSA officer at Rochester airport.
A Sept. 12 wedding at St. Mary’s Church, Clayton, is planned.
