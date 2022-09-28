LOWVILLE — The village of Lowville’s groundwater project was officially launched with a groundbreaking ceremony held at the water treatment facility in the town of New Bremen on Wednesday morning.
As rain lightly drizzled, village officials, members of GYMO Engineering and Manford Construction, Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush, R-Black River, and the water plant crew circled around, picked up gilded shovels and tossed a celebratory scoop of earth to mark the “groundbreaking” for the next phase of the $5.7 million project.
GYMO Principal Matthew J. Cervini said the ceremony was “celebrating the commitment by the village board and the mayor to improve the infrastructure of the village of Lowville.”
With the completion of two approximately 45-foot wells last year, the next phase of work involves building about a mile of pipeline to bring groundwater from the wells to the treatment plant and to install about 9,000 feet of transmission line and electrical conduit for power, pumps, a pump house and a backup generator. There will also be significant upgrades to the treatment control system in the facility.
“The project is part of an effort to move away from surface water utilizing mainly groundwater which helps with treatment and the long-term sustainability of the village’s source and system... (which) is certainly going to help the residents and the industrial users within the village,” said Mr. Cervini.
The new wells will produce 500,000 gallons of water daily, increasing the output capacity of the village’s system to 2.1 million gallons per day when combined with the existing surface water source.
About $3 million of the project funding comes from a grant by the state Environmental Facilities Corp. with the balance covered by a zero-interest loan.
Mr. Blankenbush said “this is an example that sometimes the state can get it right,” noting the importance of funding for infrastructure projects as an “extension of economic development.”
“This is part of the village’s commitment to the community to keep upgrading our water system,” said Mayor Joseph Beagle. “The village has had a water system since 1865, and we will continue to update and make improvements (to it.)”
In the long term, the village board hopes to be able to drill more wells and convert to entirely groundwater as the primary water source.
GYMO and the village have done five major infrastructure projects together since 2016, totalling more than $40 million according to Mayor Beagle, so when he approached the leaders at the engineering firm to help with the purchase of some playground equipment at Veteran’s Park in the village, GYMO agreed.
The new equipment will be installed next year.
“When you’ve got a long-standing relationship, when you do that kind of work with somebody, you’ve got to kind of pay it back beyond, hopefully, good engineering — you always try to do it that way. This is a little different, now,” said GYMO President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick J. Scordo.
Although the electrical components are one of the materials experiencing supply chain delays, the project is anticipated to be completed in the spring as targeted, GYMO Project Manager Kevin M. Bamann said.
