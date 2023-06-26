Champion Old Home Day returns July 4

Uncle Vet’s Store was featured for a float in the 1952 Old Home Day Parade. Provided photo

CHAMPION — Independence Day means Old Home Day in the hamlet of Champion complete with a parade, chicken barbecue, strawberry shortcake by the United Methodist Church, and an open house at the historic Hiram Hubbard Homestead on July 4.

Led by Uncle Sam, the suit was made by Helena Fitzgerald Waite about 60 years ago, the parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the Champion fire hall on Route 126. The parade crosses the highway, goes up Route 47 and loops around Hillside Cemetery to return to the fire station.

