Champion Old Home Day returns July 4

CHAMPION — Independence Day means Old Home Day in the hamlet of Champion complete with a parade, chicken barbecue, strawberry shortcake by the United Methodist Church, and an open house at the historic Hiram Hubbard Homestead on July 4.
Led by Uncle Sam, the suit was made by Helena Fitzgerald Waite about 60 years ago, the parade will begin at 11 a.m. at the Champion fire hall on Route 126. The parade crosses the highway, goes up Route 47 and loops around Hillside Cemetery to return to the fire station.
This year, as in the past, a chicken barbecue — takeout only, $12 for a dinner and $8 for a half chicken, will follow the parade. The United Methodist Church will have strawberry shortcake for sale plus baked goods and some books. The historic Hiram Hubbard Homestead will be open for tours.
For at least the last 70 years, Old Home Day has been an exciting tradition in Champion. The earliest recorded evidence is a program from July 4, 1950. It seems reasonable to assume there may have been something before this, as this was a major undertaking. In 1950 there were two meals, a dinner at noon for $1 and a supper at 6 p.m. for 75 cents. This reflected the meal pattern of the farm family of the period; large meal at noon, lighter meal in the evening. I spoke with many people who remember the dinners fondly and especially the desserts furnished by the women of the community. This year you can add strawberry shortcake from the UMC.
The early days of the parade included floats and a large number of agricultural equipment. A float in the Old Home Day Parade in 1952 featured “Uncle Vet’s Store.” The lady in the “doorway” of the float was Rose McCallops Hastings. The little boy might have been Larry Archer, brother to Leo Archer. Sylvester Parks owned Uncle Vet’s Store.
The farmers loved showing off their new machinery. It is still common to see farm machinery in the parade currently, but they are now antiques.
Michelle Wojcikowski had some wonderful memories that might be nice to revive this year:
“The bike parade! When I was a kid, the kids in Champion and Junior Grange would decorate their bikes with streamers, balloons, homemade signs and anything else they could find around the house. We would then ride along in the parade. Down and back! Afterwards we would stash our bikes on the lawn and head upstairs of the Grange for the very competitive cake walk!”
Wojcikowski put this in the early 1980s and said another great memory was of also cheering on the local farm boys as they chased and tried to catch greased piglets through a hay bale maze. A number of people mentioned the greased pig contest. Brian Sech said this was held by the Methodist Church.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.