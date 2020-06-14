Charles D. and Shirley A. Brownell, 63 years

WATERTOWN — Mr. and Mrs. Charles D. Brownell, 1400 Gill St., observed their 63rd wedding anniversary on June 1.
Mr. Brownell, son of Wiley and Iva Brownell, and Shirley Ann Wilson, daughter of Walter and Helen Wilson, were married on June 1, 1957, at Trinity Episcopal Church with the Rev. Lloyd W. Clark officiating.
Honor attendants were Beverly More, Watertown, sister of the bride; and Carlton Brownell, Renton, Wash., brother of the groom.
Mrs. Brownell is a 1956 graduate of Watertown High School and is retired from the environmental service at Mercy Hospital, Watertown. She is a past member of the American Legion Post 61 auxiliary and North Side Improvement League, also known as the BSA.
Mr. Brownell attended Watertown High School. He worked as a journeyman machinist at Carthage Machine, Air Brake, Ensine Carburetor Co., Anaheim, Calif., LaField Manufacturing, Santa Fe Springs, Calif., and at Black Clawson Co., where he completed his journeymanship and worked for 11 years. Mr. Brownell then worked for the former Bormax Inc. for 31 years, retiring as supervisor of the tool and die department in 2001.
He is a past member of the Eagles Club, Elks Club, North Side Improvement League and the BSA, where he was a member for 50 years.
The couple has six children, Charlotte Grandjean, Charles D. Brownell Jr., Sanda Amo and Barbara J. Failbish, all of Watertown, Edward D. Brownell, LaFargeville, and Glenn A. Brownell, Black River; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
