SACKETS HARBOR — Grover H. Brenon Jr. and Charlotte Larkin Brenon were married on April 14, 1952, at St. Cecilia’s Church, Adams, with the Rev. Walter T. Cleary officiating.
Attendants were Helen Murphy, St. Petersburg, Fla., Joan Larkin Foley, North Syracuse, sister of the bride, Peter Larkin, Penfield, and the late Edward Finley, brother of the bride.
The couple has six children: Rhonda (Joseph) Davis, Mexico; Valerie (Claude) Phelps, Felts Mills; Sharon (Nelson) Burdick, Ellisburg; Julia (Dennis) Dame, Sackets Harbor; Theresa Haynes, Sackets Harbor, and the late Barry and Kathy Brenon; 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Brenon have attended St. Andrew’s Church, Sackets Harbor, for 70 years, where Mrs. Brenon has played the organ for more than 40 years and was a CCD teacher and member of the Altar and Rosary Society.
Mr. Brenon is a fourth degree life member of the Knights of Columbus; served as Grand Knight and was an usher at church for many years. He was a Eucharistic minister for the choir and home bound.
They have belonged to Star Grange, Sulphur Springs, for 67 years and are members of the New York State and National Grange. Mr. Brenon was Master of Star Grange for 24 years.
Mrs. Brenon has been a pianist for Star Grange and Jefferson County Pomona Grange for 45 years; was a junior grange leader for several years and New York State Junior Deputy for 16 years, covering Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and St. Lawrence Counties. Over the years, she has served as a Girl Scout leader, Den Mother, president and life member of the PTA and worked at the Globe Store and Empalls. She enjoys her computer, crocheting, knitting and crafts.
Mr. Brenon worked on the family farm for 44 years and the New York State Department of Transportation for 22 years. He enjoys woodworking, tending his roses and playing games on his iPad.
A 70th wedding anniversary celebration was given by their children on April 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.