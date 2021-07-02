ADAMS — Another festival that fell to COVID-19 in 2020 is set to return this year: the 11th annual Cheddar Cheese Festival in Adams.
Presented by the Adams Revitalization Committee, the event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 in downtown Adams. Opening ceremonies will take place at the Village Green.
Artisans will be located on the Village Green, Main Street, East Church Street and Sixtown. There will be jewelry, pottery, glass items, clothing, antiques, candles, soaps, quilts and more available for purchase. An information booth will be located near the Adams library. This will be a pet-free event.
The event will also feature a Kids Zone, sponsored by Community Broadcasters, which will have games, free ice pops, a petting zoo and pony rides. Live music will be played at the Gazebo and the Pavilion all day, wine tasting will take place at the Pavilion, and local restaurants will be open with specials the day of the event.
Sponsors for the event include, but are not limited to, Great Lakes Cheese, Northern Credit Union, Community Broadcasters, LLC, South Jefferson Physical Therapy, Bill Elliott Tree Service, Stewart’s Shops and Car Freshener.
Those interested in the event can find further information on the festival’s website: https://www.cheddarcheesefestival.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.