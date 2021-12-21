WATERTOWN — The Children’s Home of Jefferson County has announced the agency’s selection for its next executive director following the retirement of Director Karen Y. Richmond.
Board of Directors President E. Hartley Bonisteel Schweitzer announced the selection of Marianne L. DiMatteo, who beginning Feb. 1 will lead the local child and family welfare agency.
Currently the chief executive officer and president of Grant Blackford Mental Health in Marion, Ind., Mrs. DiMatteo has more than 20 years’ experience in the human services field including CEO and chief operations officer positions, according to CHJC.
Grant Blackford Mental Health employs 200 people at 19 facilities, serving two counties and approximately 2,000 consumers with outpatient behavioral health, including mental health and substance use disorder treatment, assertive community treatment, and a 16-bed inpatient psychiatric hospital.
Previously, Mrs. DiMatteo served as the chief operations officer at Familylinks Inc. in Pittsburgh, a human services agency serving more than 11,000 of western Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable citizens each year. She also served at two other Pennsylvania child and family welfare agencies, including the Community Guidance Center, Indiana, Pa., and Family Care for Children and Youth.
Mrs. DiMatteo holds a doctorate in administration and leadership studies from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Social Work from California University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor of Science in psychology from Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.
With more than 20 human services programs, annually serving nearly 3,000 youth and adults, CHJC is Northern New York’s longest, continuously running nonprofit organization.
In a post on LinkedIn about leaving her current position, Mrs. DiMatteo commented: “I am blessed to be able to be leading an organization in New York that has a large focus on helping children and families. I am so excited to be returning to my roots.”
