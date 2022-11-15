WATERTOWN — The Children’s Home of Jefferson County is holding a foster parent informational session Wednesday for people interested in becoming a foster parent.
The session is being held from 6 to 9 p.m. in person at 1704 State St. and virtually at wdt.me/foster. It will discuss what it takes to become a foster parent, what the agency is looking for regarding foster parents, and give an overview of what the agency does for the area.
People interested in becoming foster parents have to take a free weekly virtual class for 10 weeks, which will begin in early 2024. They also have to complete nine credit hours every year, and have a home inspection done every third quarter.
Karli Kukula, foster care recruitment and training specialist at CHJC, said that the need for foster parents is “growing constantly” because the agency covers multiple counties.
“We’re looking for more foster parents because the foster parents we do have already have a child or don’t have any more room,” she said.
To learn more about the process of becoming a foster parent or what the informational session will include, contact Ms. Kukula at kkukula@chjc.org or 315-955-9861.
