Children’s Home holding foster parent info session

The Children’s Home of Jefferson County on State Street in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Children’s Home of Jefferson County is holding a foster parent informational session Wednesday for people interested in becoming a foster parent.

The session is being held from 6 to 9 p.m. in person at 1704 State St. and virtually at wdt.me/foster. It will discuss what it takes to become a foster parent, what the agency is looking for regarding foster parents, and give an overview of what the agency does for the area.

