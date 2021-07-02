HENDERSON — Santa Claus is coming to town on July 31 at the annual Christmas in July celebration in Henderson Harbor.
The event is sponsored by the Henderson Harbor Business and Community Council. Gail L. Smith, who has been the event organizer for all seven years of it and is also vice president of the council, said the event is always a lot of fun for those involved.
“You have never had so much fun until you’ve been out on a Christmas in July boat, dressed up for Christmas and gone around to each camp and seeing all the happy faces and people in their Santa Claus outfits,” she said. “It’s just amazing.”
At 2 p.m. a classic car parade will take place through the harbor and finish at the performing arts field for a car show, complete with music, food and drinks, and a 50/50 raffle.
After that, at 4:30 p.m., the jet ski parade will take place, with participants dressing up like Santa Claus and reindeer and parading around the harbor. Quarter to eight is a blessing of the fleet, and 8 p.m. is the boat parade. Fireworks will begin around 9:45 p.m.
Event T-shirts will be sold ahead of the event at the Henderson farmers market this month.
“People love it, they can’t wait for it,” Mrs. Smith said of the event. “I think that event last year saved everybody’s souls, it was so much fun. And it’s something that’s ours. Lots of other towns have festivals — the French festival, Sackets has their thing, and we have our Christmas in July.”
