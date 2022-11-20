WATERTOWN — CitiBus plans on resuming its regular schedule Monday following this weekend’s massive snowstorm.
However, due to the condition of some of the side streets that CitiBus uses to travel, it could result in later arrival times, or force the city bus service to deviate from normal bus routes.
In case of delays for pickups, call the main CitiBus line at 315-785-7772 if buses haven’t arrived within 10 minutes of its normal scheduled pickup time.
