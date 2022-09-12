WATERTOWN — City Council members on Monday night had their first chance to talk about the city’s proposed zoning rewrite, asking a variety of questions about how the 125-page document would change city neighborhoods.
Council members met with planning department staff and consultant Elan Planning & Design, Saratoga Springs, for about two hours to find out why they’re recommending different aspects of the zoning changes.
It’s the first time that the city’s zoning laws have been overhauled since they were written in 1959.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he has received a lot of questions about eliminating Residential A, a change that would allow apartments in all city neighborhoods.
Residential A now only allows single-family homes. The rewrite proposes cutting three residential districts to one.
The proposed change would end up driving people away from moving into the city 10 or 20 years down the road, Mayor Smith said, adding that people want to live in neighborhoods with only single-family homes.
The city needs “a pure residential neighborhood,” he said.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero surmised that the mayor might have referred to a former Ten Eyck Street apartment building that sat vacant for a number of years.
When it was finally purchased, the new owner was unable to keep it as an apartment building and had to turn it into a single-family home because it was in Residential A. Under the new zoning, it could be used for apartments, she said.
But Councilman Patrick J. Hickey, a former member of the zoning board who sat on the rezoning steering committee, urged council members “to move forward in a positive manner in order to make this change.”
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce wanted to know why the rezoning steering committee proposes taking away the final say for City Council to approve site plans and special-use permits.
Lawrence Howard, an attorney with the consultant, said he had never seen a council body having that final approval.
He explained that the council is a legislative body, while the planning board is administrative and should have final say.
It would also “insulate” them from the politics of making a controversial decision, like the recent Stewart’s Shops project now underway on Washington Street, he said.
Earlier in the day, six people attended the third workshop at city hall on the draft ordinance.
The city is updating its decades-old zoning laws to make them easier to use, to bring them in line with modern standards and practices, and to help implement the objectives identified in the city’s comprehensive plan, which was adopted in 2019.
The new document creates an entirely new zoning map that cuts the number of districts from a dozen to eight.
The new ordinance would be a “form-based code” that looks at appearance and dimension, rather than “use” under the existing ordinance.
Council could vote in November on the document. A public hearing will also be part of the public input process.
