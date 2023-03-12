Council will get update on pool

William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool behind North Elementary School in Watertown, pictured last summer. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — City Council members on Monday night will get an update on the final design and the latest cost projections for a new pool at the North Elementary School.

Consultant Patrick Currier, project manager for C&S Companies, will give a presentation about the project to council during a work session Monday night.

