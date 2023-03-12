WATERTOWN — City Council members on Monday night will get an update on the final design and the latest cost projections for a new pool at the North Elementary School.
Consultant Patrick Currier, project manager for C&S Companies, will give a presentation about the project to council during a work session Monday night.
“We’ll be going over the current plan,” City Engineer Michael Delaney said Friday.
In July, City Council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Patrick J. Hickey and Cliff G. Olney III instructed C&S Companies to plan a replacement for the William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool on the city’s north side.
In October, they agreed that the pool would be L-shaped and hoped it would cost $2.8 million. The bathhouse also would undergo major renovations.
Meredith A. Griffin, the city engineering department’s project manager for the pool, said the engineering department wants to get input from council members before putting the project out to bid in early April.
Council members, both those who support and oppose the project, have been eagerly waiting to get new cost projections for the pool.
“I certainly hope it’s close to the estimate,” said Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, adding she looks forward to get the project out to bid.
The bid opening will be about a month later. The city will then review the bids before selecting a contractor.
Construction would start in early summer and take about 18 months to complete, with the hopes of opening the pool in 2024, Ms. Griffin said.
The L-shaped pool would feature a zero-grade entrance for people with wheelchairs, be 25 yards long and 8 feet deep, and have four lanes for lap swimming.
A splash pad feature also would be part of the project. The bathhouse also would feature restrooms that have access from the exterior.
Three years ago, the city shut down the existing rectangular Flynn pool because it needed major repairs.
Supporters believe that residents on the north side of the city deserve having a pool near their homes. They contend that a pool had been on that side of the city for decades before the Flynn pool was closed.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce oppose the new Flynn pool, arguing the city cannot afford it and doesn’t need three city pools during the summer.
Also on the council work session agenda, Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna Mills and Detective Perry Golden of the sheriff’s department will meet on Monday night with council members to talk about bail reform and the Metro Jefferson Drug Task Force.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.