WATERTOWN — A new pool proposed at North Elementary School would be L-shaped and cost $2.8 million.
In July, Council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Patrick J. Hickey and Cliff G. Olney III instructed C&S Companies to plan a replacement for the William J. Flynn Municipal Swimming Pool on the city’s north side.
The three council members chose the $2.8 million option rather than spending $3.2 million on a U-shaped pool like the one at Thompson Park.
They made their decision Monday following a presentation by the consultant.
C&S Companies had originally projected a maximum cost of $4.1 million for the new pool and renovated bathhouse.
Councilman Olney stressed that the plan is more than $1 million less than original estimates. He also thinks people on the city’s north side should have a pool easily available to them.
“I think the city needs to do something over there,” he said.
The L-shaped pool would feature a zero-grade entrance for people with wheelchairs, be 25 yards long and 8 feet deep, and have four lanes for lap swimming.
The bathhouse also would be renovated, but the three council members insisted that the project would not include replacing the roof with one two feet higher to hide some duct work.
C&S managing architect Patrick J. Currier Sr. said the roof would not have to be higher to hide the duct work.
A splash pad feature also would be part of the project. The bathhouse also would feature rest rooms that have access from the exterior.
Three years ago, the city shut down the existing rectangular Flynn pool because it needed major repairs.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce oppose the new Flynn pool, arguing the city cannot afford it and doesn’t need three city pools during the summer. Mayor Smith also said that having the Flynn pool open is not worth the expense for just a couple of months a year.
On Monday night, he warned that the costs that the consultant has provided do not include design work, a construction contingency and other costs.
This past summer, the Alteri pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds reopened after it underwent $108,000 in repairs. The Thompson Park pool was also open this summer. The city recorded 26,327 swimmers in the two open pools this summer, up from 18,511 in 2021. Of that figure, 21,252 swam at the park and 5,075 used the Alteri pool.
Councilwoman Compo Pierce did not attend the meeting.
