WATERTOWN — City Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero is proposing to appropriate $25,000 to help out with Jefferson County’s costs associated with operating a temporary emergency homeless shelter on Main Avenue.
In an email to other council members, she’s asking for unanimous support for funding to help defray the costs of the shelter that opened on Friday night as the city was getting pounded by a lake-effect snowstorm that left 57 inches of snow in Watertown.
The councilwoman said she has enough votes for the funding to pass. She noted that the city of Oswego operates a warming center for the homeless.
“There’s been a lot of work done at the Main Avenue building,” she said.
The county arranged for the former Dealmaker Auto Group building, owned by developer P.J. Simao, to be used to get the unhoused out of the storm.
On the first night, about 15 people stayed in the building.
The majority of them had been living — in tents and staying in sleeping bags — under the Joseph M. Butler Sr. Pavilion in the JB Wise parking lot.
Since Friday afternoon, a handful more people have gone to the Main Avenue building to get out of the cold.
The building has heat, electricity, showers and restrooms, which were repaired over the weekend to help the homeless people staying there. Cots were also brought over from the American Red Cross.
One man had been staying in the woods for months and didn’t know the last time he was able to shower, Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
Concerned residents have started a group on Facebook to organize efforts to get a Thanksgiving dinner for people staying in the building, Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
Jefferson County is providing 24-hour security to monitor those staying there.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith plans to introduce an ordinance tonight that would set hours for the pavilion to prevent the homeless from sheltering under it.
The proposed ordinance would close the pavilion at night, so the unhoused could not stay in tents and in sleeping bags there.
He’s been adamant that the homeless is a county issue, not the city’s to deal with.
But Councilman Patrick J. Hickey and the councilwoman plan to table the ordinance because they want to make sure that the temporary shelter can continue to be used for the homeless to stay in until a more permanent solution can be found.
“It’ ludicrous,” Councilman Hickey said. “It’s not just a county problem. It’s also a city problem.”
Jefferson County is working on opening a warming center in the Salvation Army facility on State Street. The center would offer 20 cots for homeless people to stay overnight and leave in the morning.
Transitional Living of Northern New York is opening a temporary housing facility at 518 Pine St. in the former Angel’s Inn adult home.
But both projects have hit staffing snags to get started. They cannot find enough employees to work at the facilities.
