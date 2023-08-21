City Council members table hospice funding

WATERTOWN — The City Council on Monday night tabled a proposal to appropriate $225,000 to Hospice of Jefferson County.
After a lengthy debate, council members took no action on the resolution introduced by Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Lisa A. Ruggiero.
The money would help fund a $3.6 million four-room expansion and at the hospice facility on Gotham Street.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and council members Patrick J. Hickey and Sarah V. Compo Pierce agreed to table the American Rescue Plan Act funding after a lengthy discussion of whether it was appropriate to fund a nonprofit organization.
Interim city attorney H. Todd Bullard brought up whether the funding might not follow ARPA rules for new construction and whether the council should put together a process to fund nonprofits.
Councilwoman Ruggiero said the money would fill a budget gap for the project. She also pointed out that Jefferson County has contributed $220,000 to the hospice project.
Two years ago, the council voted, 3-2, not to fund the project and spend all of its ARPA money on city projects.
