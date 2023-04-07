WATERTOWN — Another City Council candidate came forward on Friday when T.J. Babcock submitted his petition into the Jefferson County Board of Elections.
He makes the 13th candidate to run in the November election.
Updated: April 7, 2023 @ 4:10 pm
WATERTOWN — Another City Council candidate came forward on Friday when T.J. Babcock submitted his petition into the Jefferson County Board of Elections.
He makes the 13th candidate to run in the November election.
“I think we have everything that’s out there,” Democratic elections commissioner Michelle LaFave said Friday afternoon.
“Knock on wood.”
The state Board of Elections extended the deadline until Monday because of the Passover holiday, but no other council candidates are expected to seek the four-year seat.
Two potential candidates dropped out before petitioning.
The purchase of the golf club in Thompson Park seems to be the major issue looming in the council race. A volatile atmosphere among the current council could be another issue brought up during the campaign.
Officials suspect that 13 council candidates breaks a Watertown record for the number of contenders running in the race.
Previously, 10 candidates ran for council in 2019.
Councilwomen Lisa A. Ruggiero and Sarah V. Compo Pierce are running against each other for mayor.
Councilman Patrick J. Hickey is running for reelection. Former Councilman Leonard J. Spaziani is in the race.
Former council candidates Benjamin P. Shoen, Douglas E. Osborne Jr., Matthew L. “Spider” Melvin and Jason M. Traynor also will be running.
Political newcomers Maryellen J. Blevins, Robert O. Kimball, Clifford H. Lashway, Brian M. Watson and Michael J. Wratchford round out the field.
Shortly before 3:30 p.m., former candidate Aaron Clemons announced he was running as a write-in candidate.
“It’s an awful lot of people to decide to get into politics,” Mr. Hickey said. “I hope they know what they’re getting themselves into.”
He went on to say “it can be rewarding when you get something accomplished.”
The 13 candidates are running for two four-year seats, one that is being vacated by Councilwoman Compo Pierce, who is running for mayor.
With four or more candidates running, a primary will be held on June 27.
The candidates were required to gather at least 165 signatures on their petitions.
