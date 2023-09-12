Tuesday morning on Arsenal Street, crews were milling the road.
It is one of several ongoing projects in close proximity, causing people to change their daily travel routes. With nearby work on the Court Street Bridge, the Vanduzee Street Bridge, Holcomb Street, Washington Street, Keyes Avenue and Barben Avenue, many drivers are facing longer commutes this week.
