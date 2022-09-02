WATERTOWN — City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said the city was not targeting homeless people during this week’s cleanup of the Butler Pavilion in downtown Watertown.
“We weren’t doing anything to throw away their belongings, intentionally anyway,” he said.
Electrical crews went to the pavilion at night to ensure the timers, that are supposed to turn off the electricity at night, were working properly. Mr. Mix said. He said they found the timers were working correctly, but accidentally left the power off when they left.
“I’ve been assured that they went back and turned it back on,” he said.
Mr. Mix said the power will return to the normal cycle of being turned off at 6 p.m. every night and turned on around 7 a.m.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said he does not believe that the power should be on overnight and that the timers were instituted after an Aug. 15 City Council meeting.
“Taxpayers are not there to provide power to people in the middle of the night,” he said.
The bathroom doors also lock at night, which has been that way since before Mayor Smith took office, he said. He said the reasoning behind the locking of doors is because the bathrooms were found damaged when left unlocked.
The power gets shut off at night because Mr. Mix says under typical usage, there isn’t a reason for the pavilion to have power at night. He also said there were discussions about turning off power at night to discourage people from being there all night.
“The pavilion was built with the purpose of daytime activity for the most part, so there shouldn’t be any use of electricity at night time,” he said.
Although hearing otherwise from others, Mr. Mix said his employees are telling him that “maybe there was one or two unopened bottles” that were thrown away, but other than that, the only items discarded were inedible food and open bottles.
Mr. Mix said a mattress is at the pavilion now and that city employees were told to leave the mattress there.
“At this point, we’re just trying to keep the pavilion clean,” he said. “We’ve got a farmers market on Saturday we need it prepared for. So we’ve got to make sure that it’s cleared out in the morning, that everybody leaves in time for the vendors to set up because they are renting the facility.”
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III said he has heard that the city went to the pavilion and took food, water, blankets, charcoal and other items that were given to the homeless people that use the pavilion for shelter. He said he received confirmation from the city that they went down and disposed of items that were there.
He also said he was told by someone that the city was turning the power off for the homeless and that the bathrooms were being locked.
Mr. Olney said he doesn’t want to think of what happened earlier this week as an attack, per se, on the homeless people living there.
“I don’t think (Mr. Mix) is a bad man,” he said.
Mr. Olney said he thinks the city looks at the homelessness issue as someone else’s problem.
“I think there’s an attitude in the city, we see carrying over from last year and 661 Factory St., that was, ‘It’s not our problem, it’s the county’s problem,’” he said. “It’s been over a year since that incident happened and we still don’t see something conclusive, and this is just another issue. I think it’s time we did something, it’s time we act.”
Tenants at 661 Factory St. were displaced when the building was condemned last year.
A permanent shelter for homeless people is something that Mr. Olney looks at as a possible solution for the homelessness issue in the north country.
“I think we really have to dig down into the solutions and look at why, and what’s causing this and I don’t think that’s really been done,” he said. “Everybody’s pointing the finger to everybody else saying, ‘It’s their problem’ it’s our problem as a community.”
The Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or WARM, is looking to open a homeless shelter, and is considering multiple properties.
Co-director Ruth Lago said they are in the preliminary stages. She said they do not think the property at 256 N. Pleasant St. will fit their needs, and that they are also looking at vacant properties to build the structure they will need.
They are looking to open their homeless shelter in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.