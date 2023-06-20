The Watertown City Council has agreed to provide transportation to the city primary June 27 for voters who have had their polling stations paused by the Jefferson Couty Board of Elections. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The city will be offering rides to voters impacted by two polling stations not being used during next week’s City Council primary.

On Monday night, council members unanimously agreed to arrange bus rides for next Tuesday’s primary to voters affected by the closing of the polling stations at Midtown Tower on Mechanic Street and the Emma T. Flower fire station on South Massey Street.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.