WATERTOWN — The city will be offering rides to voters impacted by two polling stations not being used during next week’s City Council primary.
On Monday night, council members unanimously agreed to arrange bus rides for next Tuesday’s primary to voters affected by the closing of the polling stations at Midtown Tower on Mechanic Street and the Emma T. Flower fire station on South Massey Street.
Council members agreed to offer the rides via the city’s para-transit service to make sure senior citizens and handicapped voters can get to their new poll sites during the primary.
“Definitely, that would be a very positive thing that we would not restrict people from their God-given privilege to vote,” council member Patrick J. Hickey said.
The two Jefferson County election commissioners have decided to not use the two sites as polling places for the June primary and the November general election.
Next week’s primary will be the first time that the two polling places won’t be open.
Interim city attorney H. Todd Bullard said offering the bus rides was the right thing to do because some voters want to vote in person and it would be a public service for the city to do it.
Council members set the bus to run twice on primary day from the two former polling places, at 10 a.m. and again at 3 p.m.
The city also plans to approach the Volunteer Transportation Center about offering rides on primary day.
