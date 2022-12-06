City to require appraisal in $3.4M golf club deal

Watertown Golf Club, 1 Thompson Park. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The city is requiring an appraisal as part of the deal to purchase the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million from owner Michael E. Lundy.

On Monday night, the city voted 3-2 to require an independent appraisal for the golf club, with Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and council members Sarah V. Compo Pierce and Patrick J. Hickey in support of getting it.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.