WATERTOWN — The city is requiring an appraisal as part of the deal to purchase the Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million from owner Michael E. Lundy.
On Monday night, the city voted 3-2 to require an independent appraisal for the golf club, with Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and council members Sarah V. Compo Pierce and Patrick J. Hickey in support of getting it.
But Councilman Hickey sent off an email immediately after the meeting to City Manager Kenneth A. Mix instructing him to continue with preparing the acquisition of the nine holes that Mr. Lundy owns adjacent to Thompson Park.
On Tuesday, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said she expects the purchase of the golf club to be finalized by the end of the year and that council would vote on it at its Dec. 19 meeting, with or without having the appraisal done.
“The offer is not contingent on an appraisal,” she said, adding that an appraisal “is independent and separate” from the deal.
“Both sides have been working out an agreement together,” she said.
The appraisal would probably be completed after the first of the year.
Council members Cliff G. Olney III, Hickey and Ruggiero have enough support to purchase the golf club. Mayor Smith and Councilwoman Compo Pierce oppose the deal, mainly because of the $3.4 million price.
Mayor Smith has been critical that the three council members have not required more information about the golf club’s finances and whether it makes money. In November, the three council members decided not to require Mr. Lundy’s tax returns for the golf club.
“You’re not spending your money,” Mayor Smith said. “You’re spending taxpayers’ money. Why wouldn’t you want an appraisal?”
Mayor Smith revealed Monday night that City Attorney Robert J. Slye provided council members with a legal opinion by the state comptroller’s office that criticized the town of Aurora for not requiring an appraisal when it was making a large purchase of land.
The comptroller’s office came up with an opinion in the Aurora matter stating that the municipality should have obtained two independent appraisals for that purchase.
Mayor Smith contended that the city would be violating the comptroller’s opinion if it does not have an appraisal in its hand before the sale goes through.
Councilwoman Ruggiero was angry that Mayor Smith revealed Mr. Slye’s information to the public, since the city attorney had considered the information “attorney-client privilege” and “confidential.”
She also wondered why Mr. Slye researched the Aurora case when no one on council had asked him to do so.
“It was a last-ditch effort to stop the purchase,” she said Monday night.
Council members will meet with Mr. Lundy later this week to find out more about the golf club’s finances and profit-loss statements. They will have to sign nondisclosure agreements — or NDAs — requiring them to not release that information to the public.
However, he’s provided some financial documents that show it made $174,000 last year.
So far, the three council members who support the golf club purchase have arranged for meetings with Mr. Lundy on Friday.
Councilman Olney acknowledged that an appraisal would indicate that the golf course isn’t valued at $3.4 million and not include “intangibles” of owning and having control of the parkland and the worth of having the only 18-hole golf course in the city.
While the debate about the golf club’s finances rages on, Mr. Mix said the city is only working on getting the purchase agreement completed with Mr. Lundy.
He doesn’t know anything about what kind of financial information that Mr. Lundy is providing to council members, Mr. Mix said.
If the purchase offer goes through, the city would run it as a municipal golf course. The city owns the other nine holes that are directly a part of the historic city-owned park.
For years, the golf club has been the source of legal action by both Mr. Lundy and P.J. Simao, who owns Ives Hill Country Club in Watertown.
The deal would end any litigation against the city by either Mr. Lundy or Mr. Simao.
Under the proposed deal, Mr. Simao would operate his golf course as a nine-hole course and reopen his clubhouse restaurant.
Mr. Simao would receive an unspecified amount of money from Mr. Lundy for turning his 18-hole golf course into nine holes.
The pending purchase of the golf club has prompted a lot of public debate, with residents both in support and against the purchase.
