WATERTOWN — The city and the firefighters union have started negotiations for a new contract without their attorneys involved.
The Watertown Professional Firefighters Association Local 191’s negotiating team asked to begin contract talks with this different strategy of not having either attorney involved in the negotiations, at least for now.
Union president Daniel D. Daugherty is optimistic about the new way of handling negotiations.
“It’s just making us sit down and discuss things,” he said, adding that the attorneys are not there to worry about whether what’s said ends up in court.
“It’s the first time that there’s been back and forth with each other.”
In the past, the city would have to go back to council with any changes and get approval, which would prolong the talks, Mr. Daugherty said.
He’d like to see contract talks get done before the end of the year, although he acknowledged it’s still early in the process.
The city and the firefighters union have met once, but the city canceled the second session to allow the City Council to get some information from Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman and Deputy Chief Michael D. Kellogg. They both will be sitting in on the sessions.
A second negotiating session has been scheduled for Sept. 26.
In May, the two sides agreed on a new contract that gave the union’s 68 members retroactive 3.25% pay increases for this year and last, but that agreement expired the following month and negotiations needed to begin once again.
Although he’s been involved in negotiations just once, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix thinks that the atmosphere will be different without either side having attorney representation.
“We can have an open discussion,” he said. “There’s less tension, of course, than the previous one.”
It took six years to approve the previous contract as both sides fought during battles in and out of court.
Minimum staffing, the stipulation that 15 firefighters must be on duty at all times, was the sticking point that created hard feelings on both sides.
Legal arguments over arbitration regarding the minimum staffing issue made it all the way to the state’s highest court, with the union winning.
The city’s negotiating team consists of City Comptroller James E. Mills, human resources director Matthew Roy and Mr. Mix. The union is represented by its entire executive committee of vice president Mark Jones, treasurer Troy Chisamore, secretary Andrew Nacklick and trustees Chris St. Joseph, Matt Carpenter and Craig Rowsam.
