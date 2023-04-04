City won’t fine developer over giant golf ball ‘prank’

The giant golf ball and tee that used to be at the former Watertown Golf Club was found Saturday at Ives Hill Country Club as the subject of an April Fools’ prank. It has since been removed. Craig Fox/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — P.J. Simao will not face a city fine for a giant golf ball that was placed in front of his Ives Hill Country Club as part of an April Fools’ Day prank.

Last week, the golf ball sign was removed from the Watertown Golf Club at Thompson Park and then displayed in front of the Ives Hill clubhouse on April Fools’ Day on Saturday.

