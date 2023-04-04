WATERTOWN — P.J. Simao will not face a city fine for a giant golf ball that was placed in front of his Ives Hill Country Club as part of an April Fools’ Day prank.
Last week, the golf ball sign was removed from the Watertown Golf Club at Thompson Park and then displayed in front of the Ives Hill clubhouse on April Fools’ Day on Saturday.
In a text message that day, former Watertown Golf Club owner Michael E. Lundy acknowledged that it was an April Fools’ joke “to have a little fun.” It comes following weeks of debate about the city purchasing the club from Mr. Lundy for $3.4 million.
At Monday night’s council meeting, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith questioned the judgment of the two developers for removing the sign from the Thompson Park golf course without obtaining a sign permit.
But code enforcement supervisor Dana Aikins will not impose a fine against Mr. Simao for his involvement in the golf club sign being placed on his West Flower Avenue property.
In an email obtained by the Watertown Daily Times, Mr. Aikins responded to an inquiry by Mr. Simao about the city’s temporary sign regulations.
Mr. Simao said he was ready to pay a fine, but Mr. Aikins wrote that the golf ball was only on Mr. Simao’s property a few hours and then removed.
“As the Temporary Sign is no longer located on your property, this matter seems to be resolved.” Mr. Aikins wrote in his email.
Mayor Smith also has accused Mr. Lundy of stealing the golf ball sign from the golf course, claiming that Mr. Lundy and Mr. Simao don’t follow the rules and do whatever they want to do.
It remains unclear who actually owns the golf ball sign. There’s a discrepancy between two city officials about their understanding of whether it’s the city’s or whether it belongs to Mr. Lundy.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix could not remember what was decided about its fate during a meeting with Mr. Lundy about the deal on Feb. 2, while Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott M. Weller thought the city was supposed to keep it.
As part of the purchase, Mr. Simao was paid $850,000 for reducing Ives Hill to a 9-hole golf course, leaving the city’s newly acquired Thompson Park Golf Course the only 18-hole facility in the city.
Ives Hill has been closed for the past three years.
