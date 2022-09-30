The Carthage Central High School Class of 1972 recently held its 50th reunion, with an icebreaker Aug. 12 at Carthage Elk’s Lodge and a dinner/dance the following night at the Italian American Club in Watertown and a tour of Carthage Central High School on Aug. 14. Those gathered for the Friday night event included in front, from left, Randy Hall, Brenda Fox Hall, Janet Loomis Rushlow, Ramona Boliver Pettit, Pam Card McDonald, Pam Genito, Rhonda Bishop Jones, Cheryl Terry Fetterley, Nikki Scanlin Murphy, Donna Perkins Stella, Dorinda Lord Stanford and Lori Elliott. In the second row are Cathy Fargo Siedlecki, Bridget Miller McLane, Victor Reed, Debbie Mealus Gordon, Byron Meister, Sherry Brown Cole, Diana Harper Ashcraft, Dale Cornell, Valerie Goutremout Bigness, Carol Ashcraft Messore, Nanette Vallencour Rounds, Paula Sinicropi Avallone and Sharon Youngs White. In the third row are, Frank Affinati, Kevin Sears, Randy Carlton, Mark Keddy, Don Malerk, Bud Hall, Christine LaBarge Metzger and Gayle Cuthbertson Karr. In the fourth row are Ricky Pignone, Joe Zando, Dennis Cole, Mike Millich, Matt Smith, Richard Ginger, Bradley Killingbeck, Maureen Trowbridge Wegenek and Tom Pound.
