CLAYTON – The official celebration of Clayton turning 150 years old was held Saturday, including a speech from the sheriff that drew a standing ovation.

Dozens gathered at Frink Park Saturday at noon for the celebration of the sesquicentennial. Mayor Norma J. Zimmer was one of the first to speak to the crowd. She talked about how Clayton went from being a railroad town to what it is today, the village with the number one small town culture in the country, according to USA Today. She spoke at length about supporting local businesses, and she drew cheers when she said to the crowd that she didn’t see anyone from Dollar General present. Dollar General, which had proposed a new location in Clayton a few months ago, withdrew its bid to develop on Graves Street due in large part to opposition to the project.

Subheaderj 3 lines

Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen O’Neill receives applause after speaking Saturday afternoon at the village of Clayton’s 150th celebration at Frink Park on the St. Lawrence River. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Subheaderj 3 lines

Editor of NNY Magazine Holly Boname recognizes 20 Under 40 recipients at the village of Clayton’s 150th celebration at Frink Park on the St. Lawrence River Saturday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.