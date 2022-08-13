Editor of NNY Magazine Holly Boname recognizes 20 Under 40 recipients at the village of Clayton’s 150th celebration at Frink Park on the St. Lawrence River Saturday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Colors are retired after the pledge of allegiance and national anthem by American Legion Post 821 at the start of the village of Clayton’s 150th celebration at Frink Park on the St. Lawrence River Saturday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
2-year-old Teddy J. Nuber wanders as his mother, Margaret E. Hummel reads the letter she wrote for her son to see in 50 years at the village of Clayton’s 150th celebration at Frink Park on the St. Lawrence River Saturday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Mayor Norma J. Zimmer opens the time capsule for 2-year-old Teddy J. Nuber to place the letter his mother Margaret E. Hummel wrote for hi to open at the bicentennial 50 years from now, at the village of Clayton’s 150th celebration at Frink Park on the St. Lawrence River Saturday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen O’Neill receives applause after speaking Saturday afternoon at the village of Clayton’s 150th celebration at Frink Park on the St. Lawrence River. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Justin Taylor speaks as master of ceremony for the village of Clayton’s 150th celebration at Frink Park on the St. Lawrence River Saturday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Justin Taylor speaks Saturday afternoon as master of ceremony for the village of Clayton’s 150th celebration at Frink Park on the St. Lawrence River. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Thomas LaClair, town and village historian, speaks at the village of Clayton’s 150th celebration at Frink Park on the St. Lawrence River Saturday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
The River Chorus performs during the village of Clayton’s 150th celebration at Frink Park on the St. Lawrence River Saturday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
19th and 20th century fire fighting vehicles on display at the village of Clayton’s 150th celebration at Frink Park on the St. Lawrence River Saturday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Mayor Norma J. Zimmer speaks during the village of Clayton’s 150th celebration at Frink Park on the St. Lawrence River Saturday afternoon. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
CLAYTON – The official celebration of Clayton turning 150 years old was held Saturday, including a speech from the sheriff that drew a standing ovation.
Dozens gathered at Frink Park Saturday at noon for the celebration of the sesquicentennial. Mayor Norma J. Zimmer was one of the first to speak to the crowd. She talked about how Clayton went from being a railroad town to what it is today, the village with the number one small town culture in the country, according to USA Today. She spoke at length about supporting local businesses, and she drew cheers when she said to the crowd that she didn’t see anyone from Dollar General present. Dollar General, which had proposed a new location in Clayton a few months ago, withdrew its bid to develop on Graves Street due in large part to opposition to the project.
Later, Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen O’Neill spoke to the crowd.
“I want everyone to know I just love Norma (Zimmer),” she first said to the crowd.
The sheriff talked about some the happenings 150 years ago. One pound of butter cost in 1872, she said, a bottle of well whiskey was 25 cents, a muzzleloader was $8 and farmers made $23 a month. And in 1872, the 26th sheriff was serving Jefferson County. She is the 58th and the first woman elected to the post.
“I grew up here, started my career here and am beyond honored to lead the men and women who make up our sheriff’s office. The civilians in the civil department keep all the parts moving. The corrections officers keep each other and inmates --- I mean incarcerated individuals --- safe.”
She went on to say the citizens of Jefferson County are lucky to call this place home, of course because of the St. Lawrence River and the lakes, she said. She also said it was because of small communities like Clayton, which all have each other’s’ backs.
“High water and ice storms are no match for us,” the sheriff said. “So, Clayton, I just want to say that the entirety of the sheriff’s office is happy and proud to serve and protect you. During these times when it’s really tough to be in law enforcement, my entire agency knows that we have your support and we do not take that for granted.”
And she touched on her future as she is set to retire from the position and not seek re-election.
“On a personal note,” she said, “as I finish my time with this badge, I’d like to say how grateful I am to have served and what an honor and privilege it has been to be your sheriff.”
