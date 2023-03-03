CLAYTON — USA Today readers have selected Clayton as having the “Best Small Town Cultural Scene” in the United States.
The national newspaper asked readers for their choices among towns with populations below 25,000 based on amenities such as museums, art galleries, performing arts and other events and Clayton topped the list in 2023.
